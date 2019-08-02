In Photos: SpaceX's Amazing CRS-18 Dragon Flight for NASA!

On July 25, 2019, a used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station to deliver 5,000 lbs. of NASA supplies to the orbiting laboratory's Expedition 60 crew. The early evening launch made for spectacular viewing for those lucky enough to witness it live.

But if you missed the it, we've got you covered. Here's a look back at the stunning launch of SpaceX's CRS-18 mission, as well as its smooth arrival at the International Space Station.

This image: The used Falcon 9 stands atop Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida awaiting its second launch. The Dragon atop the rocket made its third flight to the station on the mission.

