Star Catcher sends electricity across NFL football field in key space power-beaming test (photos)

News
By published

"We can collect and wirelessly transmit energy with the precision needed for space applications.”

a sleek silver contraption holds a prism of sorts pointed downward.
Star Catcher's energy beaming machine at EverBank Stadium, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Image credit: Star Catcher)

Star Catcher has completed a successful ground demonstration of its wireless energy-beaming technology.

It's a major milestone in the development of orbital systems capable of collecting energy from the sun and wirelessly transferring it to ground or space-based receivers as usable electricity, according to the Florida startup.

"This demonstration marks the first end-to-end test of our space power beaming technology, proving we can collect and wirelessly transmit energy with the precision needed for space applications," Star Catcher Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Rush, previously of Made in Space (which was later acquired by Redwire) said in a statement on Friday (March 21).

Star Catcher's test took place Friday at EverBank Stadium, home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. There, the company used its proprietary system to collect and transmit solar power across the full 300-foot (90-meter) length of the American football pitch. The electricity was beamed to multiple solar array receivers, built using already available components to ensure backward-compatibility with existing satellite power systems.

Related: Florida startup Star Catcher snags $12 million to help develop 1st off-Earth energy grid

"Today’s success puts us one step closer to eliminating power constraints in space and unlocking new capabilities for satellites and the customers they serve," Rush said.

Star Catcher aims to eventually operate a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) that are capable of providing a continuous supply of power to ground receivers, satellites, spacecraft and even space stations. With the EverBank test deemed a success, the company has begun preparing a much larger-scale demonstration for this summer.

a large white square stands on a football field, supported by braces securring it to a platform. People stand around. A bright central light hits the center of the square.

Star Catcher operators test their wireless energy technology at EverBank stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Image credit: Star Catcher)
Related stories:

Scientists beam solar power to Earth from space for 1st time ever

The US Air Force wants to beam solar power to Earth from space (video)

Can space-based solar power really work? Here are the pros and cons.

Using the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, Star Catcher plans to beam hundreds of watts of electricity nearly a mile (over half a kilometer) across the runway once used to land the agency's space shuttles. The test will simultaneously power several mock satellites, if all goes according to plan.

The company's recent success follows a $12.25 million boost in seed funding Star Catcher received from Initialized Capital and B Capital in the summer of 2024. After tests at KSC this summer, Star Catcher hopes to begin launching its "Star Catcher Network" of energy-beaming satellites to LEO as early as the end of 2025.

That network is designed to provide energy both to customers here on Earth and satellites in orbit, according to the company.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tech robots
MacBook Pro 2024 M4 on a purple space.com background with a deals icon

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for astronomers and it's just hit its lowest-ever price
Lego Star Wars Grogu With Hover Pram complete set

Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram review
A vast array of galaxies seen by Euclid (Inset)Some of the dwarf galaxies seen in Euclid data

Euclid 'dark universe detective' spacecraft discovers 2,674 new dwarf galaxies
See more latest
Most Popular
A vast array of galaxies seen by Euclid (Inset)Some of the dwarf galaxies seen in Euclid data
Euclid 'dark universe detective' spacecraft discovers 2,674 new dwarf galaxies
An illustration of a black hole churning spacetime around it
Black holes may obey the laws of physics after all, new theory suggests
An alien prop from a classic sci-fi movie
Ouch! Carlo Rambaldi's original screen-used 'E.T.' model might reach $1 million at Sotheby's auction
a round, domed building stained green with patina is surrounded by lush green pastures
Preserving astronomy history: The fight is on to save iconic Royal Greenwich Observatory site
dark shadow in the lower portion of the image with clouds visible above at the top half of the image. the dark shadow is from the moon.
What will the partial solar eclipse of March 2025 look like from space?
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.
1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil delayed due to unsafe winds
Artist&#039;s illustration of the view from the seas of a potentially habitable &quot;Hycean&quot; exoplanet.
James Webb Space Telescope could find signs of life on alien 'hycean' ocean worlds
the northern lights dance over a snowy landscape with a small car in the foreground
Aurora alert: Giant 'hole' in sun and strong geomagnetic storm converge to supercharge northern lights this weekend
A smiling older woman with a rocket blasting off in the background
'Star Trek' icon lives on with new Nichelle Nichols Space Camp to inspire young women to aim for the stars
palm tress pepper the skyline and two people stand and look at a star filled sky.
Dark skies and epic Winter Star Party — why the Florida Keys are more than just a Spring Break destination