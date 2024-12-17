NASA astronaut Suni Williams poses with adorable tentacle-armed Astrobee robot on ISS (photo)

An Astrobee robotic free-flyer with tentacle-like arms was tested in a demonstration experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronaut Suni Williams , who is currently serving as Expedition 72 Commander on the ISS, poses with the robotic flyer in the Kibo laboratory module in a new photo shared by NASA . Williams can be seen imitating the robot's curved arms, which are designed to wrap around objects to aid in satellite maintenance and space debris management.

Astrobee is one of three cube-shaped robotic systems developed by NASA to assist astronauts aboard the space station. The free-flying robots perform various tasks, including documenting experiments or taking inventory, and are able to navigate, dock and recharge themselves autonomously within the orbiting lab.

The tentacle-like arms were fitted to one of the Astrobee robots on the space station as part of an innovative technology demonstration called Responsive Engaging Arms for Captive Care and Handling (REACCH).

The flexible arms that extend from the robot's body are equipped with gecko-like adhesive pads that are designed to mimic the reptile's ability to cling to surfaces, which could, in turn, help future spacecraft capture space objects (such as satellites or debris) regardless of their size, shape or surface material, according to the NASA experiment page .

The REECH technology was used with an Astrobee to test how the tentacle-like arms would perform in the environment of the space station. The technology demonstration also aims to study the physics of interactions among multiple free-floating objects and REECH's ability to safely and repeatedly capture and relocate objects in orbit. If successful, REECH could be used to service satellites in space as well as assist with orbital maneuvers and debris removal to maximize the lifespan of spacecraft in low Earth orbit .

"Development of this robotic technology may increase the lifespan of satellites and enable the removal of space debris," NASA officials said in the statement releasing the new photo.

The tests on the space station included using the arms during free-floating target capture, in which the targets were made of different materials and had varying surface conditions. The goal of the tests were for the arms to demonstrate the ability to securely capture different objects in a microgravity environment.