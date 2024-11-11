US Congress will hold another UFO hearing this week. Here's how to watch

Watch live! 2nd UFO hearing held by US congress, witnesses include fmr. miltary - YouTube Watch On

The U.S. government is holding another hearing on UFOs this week, and you can watch it live.

The U.S. House of Representative's Committee on Oversight and Accountability will administer the hearing, titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth." The name of the event refers to UFOs by their new preferred acronym, which is more inclusive of sightings that might take place not only in the air but also in space, as well as those that take place across multiple domains.

The hearing will be held at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington D.C. at 11:30 a.m. ET (1630 GMT) on Wednesday (Nov. 13). You'll be able to watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

This marks the second congressional hearing U.S. Congress has put together in order to "further pull back the curtain on secret UAP research programs conducted by the U.S. government, and undisclosed findings they have yielded," according to a House statement. The hearing will examine the U.S. Department of Defense's strict classification policies when it comes to UAP and related topics, and will explore ways to "make sure the American public is better informed on this topic."

This will be a joint hearing, led by representatives Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), who argue that "the American people are tired of the obfuscation and refusal to release information by the federal government," according to the House's statement.

"Americans deserve to understand what the government has learned about UAP sightings, and the nature of any potential threats these phenomena pose. We can only ensure that understanding by providing consistent, systemic transparency. We look forward to hearing from expert witnesses on ways to shed more light and bring greater accountability to this issue," Mace and Grothman said in the statement.

Expert witnesses in the hearing will include Luis Elizondo, a decorated former counterintelligence officer who has claimed for years that the U.S. government is hiding knowledge of UAP, including materials recovered from crashed flying saucers.

"The cover-up and disinformation campaign has been so successful that most scientists do not even know UAP are real," Elizondo wrote in his 2024 book "Imminent." The book also claims that four "deceased nonhuman bodies" were recovered from the infamous 1947 crash in Roswell, New Mexico and that "China and Russia do not have the same stigma and can employ their scientists to work on this topic for them."

Elizondo has also claimed firsthand knowledge of U.S. programs that employ individuals with psychic powers to "remote view" distant locations. Most recently, the former counterintelligence officer held a paid event where a photo was shown that Elizondo claimed was a "real photo" of a "mothership" UFO above a U.S. embassy. Within days, the photo was found to be the reflection of a lamp in a window.

The House hearing will also include Tim Gallaudet, a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral who unidentified submersible objects, arguing that "these underwater anomalies jeopardize US maritime security." Gallaudet has also told interviewers that his daughter is a "medium" who can communicate with spirits.

Other speakers at the hearing include journalist Michael Shellenberger, who has also claimed the U.S. government is hiding UFO crash retrieval programs, and former NASA Associate Administrator of Space Policy and Partnerships Michael Gold, who is a member of NASA's independent UAP study team.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's remarks in September 2024 when the team's report was released, "the top takeaway from the study is that there is a lot more to learn."

"The NASA independent study team did not find any evidence that UAP have an extraterrestrial origin, but we don't know what these UAP are," Nelson said.