Rocket Lab delays launch due to space collision concern

Editor's note: Rocket Lab has delayed the launch of the IOT 4 You and Me mission in order to ensure the mission does not interfere with "space traffic from other satellites and the ISS," according to a company statement on X. A new launch date has not yet been set.

Rocket Lab is set to launch five "Internet of Things" satellites this week after a delay, and you can watch the action live.

A 59-foot-tall (18 meters) Electron rocket carrying five spacecraft for the French company Kinéis is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site once the company determines it has a safe launch opportunity. Rocket Lab stood down from a launch opportunity on Feb. 3 in order to ensure the mission has no risk of interfering with other spacecraft in orbit and that "it's safe to merge onto the space highway," the company wrote on X.

Rocket Lab will webcast the mission, which it calls "IOT 4 You and Me," at its website beginning about 30 minutes before launch. Space.com will carry the feed as well, if the company makes it available.

The launch is the fourth of five that Rocket Lab will conduct to build out Kinéis' 25-nanosatellite constellation in low Earth orbit.

Related: Rocket Lab launches 5 IoT satellites on landmark 50th mission (video)

Once that constellation is fully up and running, the French company will be able to "connect any object from anywhere in the world and transmit useful data from these objects to users in near real time," Rocket Lab wrote in a mission description.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This data is a decision-making tool that can be used to optimize activities while reducing risks, thanks to three essential functions: tracking, monitoring and alerting," the company added.

If all goes according to plan today, the five Kinéis satellites will be deployed into a 401-mile-high (646 kilometers) circular orbit 66.5 minutes after launch.

"IOT 4 You and Me" will be Rocket Lab's first launch of 2025. In 2024, the California-based company launched a total of 16 missions — 14 orbital flights with Electron and two suborbital jaunts with HASTE, a modified version of the rocket that helps customers test hypersonic technology.