Trump to attend SpaceX Starship's 6th flight test today: reports

President-elect Donald Trump may watch the sixth SpaceX Starship launch in person on Tuesday (Nov. 19), according to media reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued "temporary flight restrictions for VIP [very important person] movement" near Starship's launch site in Brownsville, Texas on Monday (Nov. 18), according to Reuters. Simultaneously, a flight restriction at Trump's Palm Beach, Florida property is being temporarily removed. Trump's representatives did not respond to requests about his schedule to Reuters, nor did the president-elect confirm his intentions on his X feed (formerly Twitter).

Trump's possible presence at the launch would be a signal of the growing role of SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk in the next presidential administration. Today's SpaceX launch, called Integrated Flight Test-6 (IFT-6), is scheduled to lift off during a 30-minute window that opens at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT; 4 p.m. local Texas time). You can watch live at Space.com.

Watch live! SpaceX to launch Starship on 6th flight, attempt booster catch - YouTube Watch On

Related: What to expect during SpaceX's 6th Starship test flight on Nov. 19

Last week, Trump co-appointed Musk to a new "Department of Government Efficiency" along with entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy. (The Washington Post notes this "department" is more of an advisory council, given departments must be created by congressional authorization.)

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures and restructure Federal Agencies — Essential to the Save America Movement," Trump wrote in a statement (capitalization his).

Musk has several businesses that could benefit from his involvement in the Trump administration, according to NPR.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"His electric car company Tesla gets government funding and has received millions to install EV charging stations. His rocket company SpaceX has won billion-dollar government contracts for moon missions. And his satellite internet company, Starlink, has also gotten millions in subsidies from the federal government," NPR wrote earlier this month.

Musk has also been vocal about the FAA's role in regulating past Starship launches. Tagging a post on X about Starship regulation in September, for example, Musk said current FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker "needs to resign." Musk is also the owner of X.

The Starship megarocket includes two fully reusable elements — a huge first stage called Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft named Starship, or simply "Ship." Musk plan to use Starship for heavy-launch missions to the moon and Mars; the spacecraft has successfully completed a few space flight tests since 2022 but has yet to achieve Earth-orbiting speed.