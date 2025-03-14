Space photo of the day: Total lunar eclipse crosses the sky above SpaceX's Crew-10 spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket
Time-lapse photo shows progression to Blood Moon over "Endurance" waiting to liftoff from Florida.
A total lunar eclipse was visible across North America overnight Wednesday (March 13 to 14, 2025), including this unique perspective from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
What is it?
A SpaceX photographer captured this time-lapse image of the "Blood Moon" above the company's Dragon spacecraft "Endurance" and Falcon 9 rocket, as the vehicles waited to launch Crew-10 to the International Space Station.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align and the entire moon moves within the darkest part of Earth's shadow.
Where is it?
Kennedy Space Center's Complex 39A on Florida's Space Coast is a historic launch pad. Appropriate to the eclipse, it is site where all of the astronauts to walk on the moon lifted off from Earth. It was also used by the space shuttle before it was leased by SpaceX for Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and future Starship launches.
The March 13-14 total lunar eclipse was visible from most of the Western Hemisphere where the weather cooperated.
Why is it amazing?
The Crew-10 Dragon and Falcon 9 would not have been there for the photo had it launched when first attempted on Wednesday (March 12). A problem with the clamps holding the rocket to its erector resulted in a scrub.
The silver lining was it being present for the eclipse.
Want to know more?
You can see more stunning photos of the "Blood Moon" and learn how to discern real images from fake shots of the eclipse.
For another unique vantage point, see the eclipse as it was viewed from the moon by Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lunar lander.
