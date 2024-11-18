Rocket startup ABL Space Systems ends orbital launch plans, pivots to missile defense

A view of the first RS1 rocket by ABL Space Systems on its pad on Kodiak Island, Alaska on during a Nov. 17, 2022 launch attempt.

ABL Space Systems is dropping plans to compete in the launch market and is switching its focus to missile programs for U.S. national defense.

ABL, founded in 2017, had attempted to reach orbit with its RS1 rocket, but suffered setbacks when the first attempt saw the rocket fall back to the launch pad and explode on Alaska's Kodiak island in January 2023. The second RS1 was also destroyed during preflight testing in July this year. Now, the company is dropping out of the launch market and turning its attention to missile defense, ABL's co-founder and president Dan Piemont wrote in a social media post on Nov. 14.

"We have made the decision to focus our efforts on national defense, and specifically on missile defense technologies," Piemont stated. He added that the tough launch market and geopolitical issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove the decision.

ABL Space Systems — headquartered in El Segundo, California and operates two facilities in the Mojave Desert — aims to use its progress on RS1 for its new plans.

"We see considerable opportunity to leverage RS1, GS0 [deployable ground system], the E2 engine and the rest of the technology we've developed to date to enable a new type of research effort around missile defense technologies," Piemont said.

Piemont noted his belief that current defense solutions were slow and ill-equipped to deal with modern threats, while ABL could offer more new capabilities, more frequent flights and more creative research and development. "We'll have more to share soon on our roadmap and traction in this area," he added.

ABL is not the only launch startup to exit the unforgiving launch sector in recent times. Virgin Orbit shut down last year after filing for bankruptcy.