Newly-launched Indian satellite left stranded by propulsion problem

India just launched its first mission of 2025.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on schedule today at 7:53 p.m. EST (0053 GMT and 6:23 a.m. local time on Jan. 29).

It was the 100th launch overall from the storied spaceport, which lies on the barrier island Sriharikota, off India's southeastern coast. The first orbital liftoff from the site occurred in August 1979, according to The Hindu.

NVS-02 was expected to take up a position along the geostationary belt , around 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above the equator.

Reaching geostationary orbit usually first involves launching into a low Earth orbit , before the rocket's upper stage fires to send the spacecraft into an elliptical transfer orbit, with a low perigee, or closest point to Earth , and a high apogee, or furthest point from Earth, around the altitude of geostationary orbit. When the satellite reaches apogee, the spacecraft fires its engines to raise the perigee and make the orbit circular at geostationary altitude.

This is, however, the point at which NVS-02 was found to suffer a value issue, could not fire its engines, and thus remains in transfer orbit.

ISRO is now looking into alternative solutions and uses for the satellite, potentially including using the spacecraft's smaller, attitude control thrusters to raise its perigee and prevent it deorbiting due to atmospheric drag.

"The satellite systems are healthy and the satellite is currently in elliptical orbit," ISRO says. "Alternate mission strategies for utilising the satellite for navigation in an elliptical orbit is being worked out."

NVS-02 is the second of five planned next-gen spacecraft in the Navigation with Indian Constellation. NavIC, which is designed to provide India and surrounding regions with positioning, navigation and timing services, similar to those provided by the US GPS and other systems.

