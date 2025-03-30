European Space Agency launches competition to find its next commercial rocket by 2028

News
By published
a graphic with three v-shapes flying around earth above the words &quot;european launcher challenge&quot;
Europe is set to see its demand for launch services grow, so the European Space Agency is launching a new competition to help it find new commercial rockets. (Image credit: ESA)

The European Space Agency has kicked off a competition to support the development of new launch vehicles and boost Europe's access to space.

The agency issued the call for proposals for the European Launcher Challenge (ELC) on Monday, March 24. Companies have just six weeks to submit their proposals, with a deadline of May 5, with up to 169 million euros ($183 million) to be made available to each selected launcher.

ESA and Europe are currently served by the Ariane 6 and Vega rockets, but the agency is opening up launches to competition from new companies in response to the global trend of new and reusable commercial launch vehicles cutting the cost of launch.

"The European Launcher Challenge is a two-stage competitive tender to select a number of European launch services," ESA said in a statement announcing the challenge. The ELC is open to companies based in ESA or European Union member states.

Component A is for launch services for ESA and other European institutional customers across 2026 to 2030, while component B calls for a "launch service capacity upgrade demonstration" that will require the upgraded launcher to fly by 2028. Companies must submit proposals covering both components.

There are already a variety of emerging launch vehicles in Europe which have been working towards their first orbital launches and are likely already well-positioned to enter the contest.

In January, a number of companies — Rocket Factory Augsburg, Latitude, HyImpulse, MaiaSpace, Orbex and The Exploration Company — published an open letter to ESA ahead of its finalizing of the details of the ELC. The letter called for substantial funding and access to launch pads at the European spaceport in French Guiana, South America.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket launches on long-awaited debut mission (video)

 — European spaceflight companies are racing to be the first to reach orbit

 — Europe's 1st commercial rocket by RFA explodes on test stand at Scotland spaceport

Other European launch companies likely to be in the mix include PLD Space of Spain, Skyrora from the United Kingdom, and Germany's Isar Aerospace, whose first Spectrum rocket currently sits on the pad at Norway's Andøya Spaceport with a launch attempt planned for March 28.

Europe is set to see its demand for launch services grow. Guillaume de la Brosse, head of the unit in charge of Space Policy at the European Commission, said in November that the European Union will be launching more satellites due to projects like the IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) communications constellation.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about launches spacecraft
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.

1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight
ULA&#039;s second Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Florida&#039;s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 4, 2024.

US Space Force certifies new Vulcan Centaur rocket to launch national security missions
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.

1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight
See more latest
Most Popular
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.
1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight
SpaceX’s Fram2 astronauts will attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity for the first time, as part of an experiment called Mission MushVroom. The project is led by space nutritionist and FOODiQ Global CEO Flávia Fayet-Moore, seen here.
SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles will be the 1st to grow mushrooms in space
This Week in Space 154 — The View From On High
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 154 — The View From On High
partial solar eclipse with sun appearing as a crescent shape in a partly cloudy sky above a statue.
1st solar eclipse of 2025 puts on stunning show for skywatchers around the world (photos)
Four humans in white space suits post in front of a white wall with line drawings of a spaceship.
X-rays, mushrooms and more: The science riding on SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut mission around Earth's poles
A black circle surrounded by a wispy white halo against a dark background.
A total solar eclipse from 2471 B.C. may have shaken Egypt's cult of the sun
Screenshot from the movie Chappie (2015).
'Chappie' is 10 years old, and Blomkamp's flawed humanist take on robots and AI is more relevant than ever
a crescent-shaped sun casts a bright reflection on the waters of a bay
Solar eclipse US weather forecast: Best places to see the moon 'bite' the sun tomorrow
gif animation showing a large solar flare eruption off the sun&#039;s upper left region
Surprise X-class solar flare from emerging sunspot triggers radio blackouts across the Americas
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 members stand inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. From left are Mission Specialist Kimiya Yui from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), Commander NASA astronaut Zena Cardman, Mission Specialist Oleg Platonov of Roscosmos, and Pilot NASA astronaut Mike Fincke.
NASA astronaut who gave up seat for Starliner crew takes command of SpaceX Crew-11 flight to ISS