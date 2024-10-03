When is the next solar eclipse?

It'll be about six months before skywatchers are treated to another solar eclipse — during which only part of the sun will again be obscured from view.

On Oct. 2, an annular solar eclipse was visible from areas in the Southern Hemisphere, including in remote parts of Chile and Argentina. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, but does not completely cover the sun's disk because it is at its farthest point from Earth. Therefore, the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating what looks like a "ring of fire" around the moon when viewed from Earth.

Similarly, the next solar eclipse will also only block part of the sun. On March 29, 2025 a partial solar eclipse will be visible in areas of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, according to NASA .

We experience different types of eclipses based on the alignment and position of the sun , moon and Earth. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, but the trio are not perfectly lined up (like they are during a total solar eclipse), allowing sunlight to peak out from behind the face of the moon.

A partial solar eclipse can also be seen by viewers located outside the path within which the moon's shadow completely falls during a total or annular solar eclipse. When only part of the sun is covered by the moon, it creates a crescent shape seen by viewers on Earth .

The partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025 begins at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT) and ends at 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT). It will reach its maximum phase at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT), with a sliver of the sun peaking out from behind the moon, according to TimeandDate.com , where you can also find a full list of locations within the path of the eclipse's shadow.

Because part of the sun is still visible during a partial solar eclipse, it is unsafe to look directly at the sun without solar eclipse glasses designed for solar viewing. You can learn more about that with our guide on how to observe the sun safely .

It is also important to equip cameras, telescopes and binoculars with a solar filter at all times. Check out our guide on how to photograph a solar eclipse for more tips and tricks in preparation for March's partial solar eclipse.

Be sure to check back at Space.com for more details on viewing times and locations closer to the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025.