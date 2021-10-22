The 'Snoopy in Space' season 2 trailer from Apple TV+ has the right (animated) stuff

The (first and only) trailer for the second season of Apple TV+'s, "Snoopy in Space" has arrived and it's the epic animated interstellar adventure you didn't know you needed.

Season 2 of "Snoopy in Space" follows Snoopy as his vision of becoming an astronaut turns to reality as the Peanuts gang embarks on a trip to NASA. After exploring the Moon and visiting the International Space Station in Season one, Snoopy and Woodstock begin an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth as the gang provide mission support from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Matthew McConaughey has nothing on Snoopy as the bold beagle braves a Gargantua-sized black hole in season 2 of "Snoopy in Space." (Image credit: Apple TV+)

According to the official synopsis, "Snoopy and his friends bring NASA's most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system."

Joining Charlie Brown (Tyler James Nathan) as usual is Lucy (Isabella Leo), Linus (Wyatt White), Peppermint Patty (Isis Moore), Marcie (Holly Gorski) plus of course Snoopy (Terry McGurrin) and Woodstock (Rob Tinkler).

Snoopy is "go" for launch in "Snoopy in Space" season 2 on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

All 12 episodes of Season 2 will touchdown on Friday, Nov. 12. Season 1 is available to watch on demand on Apple TV+. Each episode is only eight minutes long, so there's no excuse to squeeze it into your busy sci-fi viewing schedule.

