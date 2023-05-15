Watch Nick Fury return in this 'Secret Invasion' behind-the-scenes featurette from Marvel Studios (video)

S.H.I.E.L.D.'s resident eye-patched badass Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back from outer space and into the limelight as Marvel Studios has just released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for its summertime Disney Plus (opens in new tab) series, "Secret Invasion."

Arriving at the mouse-eared streaming giant on June 21, "Secret Invasion" is at its heart and soul an old-school hardcore thriller in the vein of vintage Hollywood spy-vs.-spy flicks from the 1970s and '80s.

This six-episode limited series hails from "Mr. Robot" writer/creator Kyle Bradstreet, who also acts as the Cold War-styled project's executive producer beside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz and series director Ali Selim ("Condor," "The Calling"). If you need a refresher on the show, check out our guide on everything we know about Secret Invasion to catch up.

"Nick comes back, having lost whatever power he had before, so we try and solve things without being too superhuman," Jackson states in this engaging little backstage peek (opens in new tab) into the making of the upcoming show.

Loosely adapted from the 2008-2009 Marvel Comics miniseries from Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, "Secret Invasion" revolves around a complex conspiracy to swap top-ranking politicians and high-profile superheroes with shape-shifting alien Skrulls. Fury must team up Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) to infiltrate the Skulls plan and save the planet … again.

Rounding out the espionage drama's cast, "Game of Thrones'" Emilia Clarke will portray Talos' grown-up daughter, G'iah, along with Kingsley Ben-Adir as Skrull commander Gravik, Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman's Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Killian Scott.

Nick Fury will return in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"You can't predict it, and you can't preempt it, and you can't fathom it, until it happens," Clarke explains regarding the twisty, gritty entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5.

With its well-grounded narrative and daring superspy plotline, this could be a solid entry for a fanbase suffering from superhero fatigue lately, but only time will tell.

Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" launches on Disney Plus starting June 21.