In Photos: Russia's Humanoid Skybot Robot for Space

It may look menacing, but Russia's humanoid space robot Skybot F-850 is only here to help.

The robot, which launched toward the International Space Station on Aug. 22, 2019, blasted off on a test flight so Russian cosmonauts wouldn't have to risk their lives testing whether their Soyuz spacecraft could safely fly on an upgraded Soyuz 2.1a rocket. The mission was part of verification process by Russia's space agency Roscosmos to prepare its crewed Soyuz capsules for future launches on the upgraded Soyuz.

The mission also marked the first spaceflight of a humanoid robot for Russia. Scroll through this gallery to find out everything we know about the Skybot F-850 robot.