Rocket Lab now aims to launch 1st Electron booster from US soil on Dec. 13

A Rocket Lab Electron booster stands atop Launch Complex 2 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia ahead of its first U.S. flight in December 2022.

The commercial launch company Rocket Lab will have to wait a few more days for its first-ever launch from U.S. soil due to bad weather.

The California-based Rocket Lab, which has been launching small satellites on its Electron rockets from New Zealand since 2017, is now targeting no earlier than Tuesday (Dec. 13) for the first flight from its new U.S. launch pad on Wallops Island, Virginia. The mission was originally scheduled to launch today (Dec. 9) to deliver six HawkEye 360 satellites to monitor global radio frequencies.

"Due to an incoming weather front bringing strong upper-level winds and unsettled conditions through the weekend, we are now targeting no earlier than Tues. December 13 for our inaugural mission from Launch Complex 2 for HawkEye 360," Rocket Lab said via Twitter (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

The mission, nicknamed "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" (a play on Virginia's tourism slogan "Virginia is for lovers"), will lift off during a two-hour window that opens at 6 p.m. EST (2300 GMT) on Dec. 13.

Like its name suggests, Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 2 is the company's second launch site and is located at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which is also home to the commercial Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

Rocket Lab joins fellow aerospace company Northrop Grumman as a launch company to fly missions from the spaceport. (Northrop Grumman uses Wallops to launch Antares rockets carrying Cygnus cargo ships to the International Space Station for NASA.)

Rocket Lab opened its Launch Complex 2, or LC-2, in December 2019, but its first launch from the site had been held up by a NASA certification process for its by NASA in certifying Electron's Autonomous Flight Termination Unit (NAFTU) software, a required safety system for launch.

Rocket Lab has launched 32 missions from the two pads at its Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand. The company will use its Virginia launch site to add to its launch opportunities, allowing for "more than 130 launch opportunities every year, delivering unmatched flexibility for rapid, responsive launch for government and commercial satellite operators," Rocket Lab said in a statement (opens in new tab).

The launch company won't just fly its Electron rockets from Virginia.

Rocket Lab is currently developing a new, larger rocket called Neutron to launch larger payloads into space. That rocket, which is designed to be fully reusable, is being built in Virginia and will use the Wallops launch site as its home port, Rocket Lab has said.

