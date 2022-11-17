Watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 preview for free today to prep for your next sci-fi gaming year

The PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview will take a look at the hottest sci-fi games and more coming in the next year.

Hey, space fans! If you're like me, then your passion for space exploration has found its way into your sci-fi gaming life and you're always on the look out for a new digital frontier to explore. Today, you can see what's coming next in space gaming and beyond in the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview, which you can watch live online for free.

Our friends at PC Gamer (opens in new tab), a sister publication to Space.com, will launch their PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview (opens in new tab) event today, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) and you can watch it live on Twitch (opens in new tab) and on YouTube (opens in new tab). It will be simulcast on this page at start time and be hosted by Frankie Ward, who also hosts PC Gamer's summer PC Gaming Show.

Like its name suggests, the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview will offer a look ahead of the hottest games set to launch next year. For space fans, one of the most anticipated games coming in 2023 will be Kerbal Space Program 2 from Private Division and it will make an appearance in today's event.

"What we love about PC gaming is that so often the next big thing—'Stardew Valley,' 'Valheim,' 'Among Us'—completely catches players by surprise," PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti said in a statement. "There are more PC games coming than any one of us can keep track of. We want this show to give PC gamers a digestible look at 2023's most interesting games."

Here's a look at some of the games PC Gamer will showcase in their event today:

Kerbal Space Program 2 (featuring an exclusive interview with Creative Director Nate Simpson);

A new game from League of Geeks, creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum;

Shadows of Doubt;

The Great War: Western Front;

The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023, as selected by PC Gamer.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview is the second annual event this year from PC Gamer after its summer PC Gaming Show and marks the first preview event for the magazine and news site. It will be presented in partnership with Intel and include support from Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios and Avalanche Studios Group.

"As a gamer, I truly believe the PC is the best place to play – and Intel's product leadership has enabled the best gaming experiences of the year," Marcus Kennedy, General Manager of Gaming, Creator and Esports Segment at Intel. "We look forward to showcasing future memorable moments with this community during the PC Gaming Show."

You can watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview live at twitch.tv/pcgamer (opens in new tab), youtube.com/pcgamer , twitch.tv/twitchgaming , or on Steam (opens in new tab).

