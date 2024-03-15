Watch Jennifer Lopez pilot a space mech in 1st teaser for Netflix sci-fi film 'Atlas' (video)

Netflix is putting the hammer down on an abundance of compelling science fiction films and series so far this year.

The streaming giant first led with the trippy Adam Sandler feature, "Spaceman," and is next offering "3 Body Problem," the upcoming alien invasion miniseries from the creators of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Now seemingly out of the blue comes the first eye-catching trailer for Jennifer Lopez's ("The Mother," "This Is Me … Now: A Love Story") new sci-fi thriller, "Atlas," where the ageless wonder portrays an analyst astronaut joining forces with an artificial intelligence-powered mech after a covert recovery mission fails. And yes, this preview does have a certain "Titanfall" video game vibe to it, but we'll take it!

Related: The best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix in March

Here's the official synopsis:

"Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Official poster art for "Atlas." (Image credit: Netflix)

Also starring Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Barbie"), Sterling K. Brown ("American Fiction," "This is Us"), Gregory James Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong, "Atlas" is directed by Brad Peyton and lands on the streaming platform on May 24.

In this engaging teaser, Lopez is aboard a doomed spaceship on a quest to save humankind in typical girl boss fashion when she enters a sentient combat mech and escapes in a barrage of laser fire and explosions only to crash land on a desolate icy planet after firing all landing thrusters.

Peyton has a solid trio of successful Hollywood releases under his filmmaker's belt with 2012's "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," 2015's "San Andreas" and 2018's "Rampage," all starring the hulking hero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Penned by screenwriters Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, "Atlas" marches onto Netflix this spring produced by Peyton, Lopez, Jeff Fierson, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.