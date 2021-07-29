Boeing Starliner OFT-2 launch to space station delayed following Russian module mishap

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, on July 29, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will have to wait to make its triumphant trip to space.

Today (July 29), officials at NASA and Boeing announced that Boeing's uncrewed Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2) mission for its Starliner astronaut taxi will be delayed from Friday (July 30) to a future date that has yet to be determined. This delay follows a mishap with Russia's Nauka module, which docked with the International Space Station this morning.

"NASA and Boeing have decided to stand down from Friday's launch attempt of the agency's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission," NASA wrote in a statement. "Currently, launch teams are assessing the next available opportunity. The move allows the International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos' Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner's arrival."

This morning, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos' Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), had a bumpy ride to the orbiting lab before it successfully docked at 9:29 a.m. EDT (1329 GMT). Also known as "Nauka" ("Science" in Russian), the new segment launched July 21 and will be Russia's primary research module on the International Space Station.

Once it finally docked, things didn't get much smoother. Just over three hours after docking, space station cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov prepared to open the hatch between Nauka and the Russian Zvezda module where the pair were waiting.

But as the cosmonauts prepared to open the hatch between the modules, Nauka's thrusters fired "inavertently and unexpectedly," NASA spokesperson Rob Navias said during a live broadcast of the docking on NASA TV. This moved the station 45 degrees out of attitude, NASA shared on Twitter.

Russia's Nauka multipurpose logistics module docks to the Earth-facing side of the Zvezda service module at the International Space Station on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Image credit: NASA TV)

"The crew is not in any danger, never was in any danger and attitude control has been regained," Navias said during the live broadcast after the space station regained its position.

After the orbiting lab was back in place, the teams managing Nauka worked to prevent any followup unplanned thruster firing.

However, while agency officials have assured the safety of the seven astronauts on board station, the crew on board did close the space station's protective shutters during that time. They have since opened the shutters back up.

The trouble with Nauka hasn't been the only trouble facing Starliner's July 30 planned launch date as thunderstorms have plagued the launch site in Florida all week. July 30, mission teams estimated a 50% chance of good weather, a challenging probability.

"Starliner is ready," NASA tweeted after announcing Starliner's delay Thursday. "The move allows the @Space_Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos' Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner’s arrival."

Starliner is Boeing's crew spacecraft designed to ferry astronauts to and from the space station. Like SpaceX with its Crew Dragon vehicle, Boeing's Starliner was created with funding and support from NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at the Vertical Integration Facility at Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, on July 17, 2021. (Image credit: John Grant/Boeing)

OFT-2 comes after OFT-1, the craft's first attempted uncrewed test flight, suffered anomalies that prevented it from rendezvousing with the space station in December 2019. Following an in-depth investigation by a joint Boeing-NASA team, Boeing has addressed all issues with the vehicle.

Following the successful completion of the OFT-2 mission, Boeing plans to begin launching operational crewed missions aboard Starliner to the International Space Station as SpaceX has done with its Crew Dragon vehicle during its Crew-1 and Crew-2 missions.

