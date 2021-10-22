NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge awards $450,000 to first-round winners

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have teamed up for the Deep Space Food Challenge, which aims to spur new ideas about how to feed astronauts on long voyages.

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) just announced 18 winners in Phase 1 of the Deep Space Food Challenge, which aims to spur the development of new and potentially game-changing food technologies.

The selected ideas range from a universal food fabricator able to dehydrate plants and meats to a self-contained device that can create foods from insect cells. Each winner will receive $25,000. Together, the 18 teams will get $450,000, slightly less than the $500,000 NASA forecast in January.

Those 18 winners, which are listed on the challenge website, all hail from the United States. NASA and the CSA also picked 10 non-U.S. and non-Canadian international winners, who received recognition without monetary support. All 28 of the selected teams will be eligible to compete in a Phase 2 of the challenge, if that is funded.

In addition, the CSA will announce Canadian winners of the challenge at a later date, NASA officials said in a statement Wednesday (Oct. 20). CSA's planned three-phase competition will have a grand prize winner announced in 2024; interim cash prizes are planned for Phases 1 and 2, while finalists may receive a prize of up to $380,000 Canadian (roughly $308,000 USD).

More details about the competition will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency's website Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Special guests during the broadcast will include retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, retired CSA astronaut Chris Hadfield and celebrity chefs Martha Stewart and Lynn Crawford.

"These types of food systems could offer benefits on our home planet," Robyn Gatens, director of the International Space Station Program at NASA and challenge judge, said in the agency statement. "Solutions from this challenge could enable new avenues for worldwide food production in resource-scarce regions and locations where disasters disrupt critical infrastructure."

NASA and CSA jointly announced the Deep Space Food Challenge in January, asking for food production ideas that met metrics such as generating minimal waste, using few resources, and creating safe and nutritious astronaut food that future space crews will also enjoy. (CSA is one of many agencies working with NASA on the Artemis program to land humans on the moon and will fly an astronaut on the Artemis 2 moon-orbiting mission.)

"For the U.S. teams, NASA's judges grouped submissions based on the food they envisioned producing," NASA added in the statement. "Among the designs were systems that used ingredients to create ready-to-eat foods such as bread, as well as dehydrated powders that could be processed into more complex food products. Others involved cultivated plants and fungi or engineered or cultured food such as cultured meat cells."

The winning U.S. teams, in alphabetical order, are:

Astra Gastronomy of San Francisco

BeeHex of Columbus, Ohio

BigRedBites of Ithaca, New York

Biostromathic of Austin, Texas

Cosmic Eats of Cary, North Carolina

Deep Space Entomoculture of Somerville, Massachusetts

Far Out Foods of St. Paul, Minnesota

Hefvin of Bethesda, Maryland

Interstellar Lab of Los Angeles

Kemel Deltech USA of Cape Canaveral, Florida

Mission: Space Food of Mountain View, California

Nolux of Riverside, California

Project MIDGE of La Crescenta-Montrose, California

RADICLE-X of Brooklyn, New York

SIRONA NOMs of Golden, Colorado

Space Bread of Hawthorne, Florida

Space Lab Café of Boulder, Colorado

µBites of Carbondale, Illinois

The 10 international submissions NASA and CSA recognized are:

ALSEC Alimentos Secos SAS of Antioquia, Colombia

Ambar of Bucaramanga, Colombia

Electric Cow of Germany

Enigma of the Cosmos of Écully, France and Brunswick, Australia

JPWORKS SRL of Milan, Italy

KEETA of Bangkok, Thailand

LTCOP of Piracicaba, Brazil

Natufia X Edama of Thuwal, Saudi Arabia

Solar Foods of Lappeenranta, Finland

π of Ghaziabad, India

