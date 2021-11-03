See the 1st full trailer for 'Moonfall,' Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi disaster film

The first full trailer for Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi devastation spectacular, "Moonfall" has arrived and it promises epic destruction on an unprecedented scale. Cool.

Emmerich has firmly cemented his reputation as the master of disaster with popular popcorn flicks like "Independence Day," "2012," "The Day After Tomorrow" and "Stargate." However, in his latest movie, it isn't autocratic aliens posing as Egyptian gods threatening civilization; this time something has caused the moon to be knocked out of orbit and now it's on a direct collision course with Earth.

The film focuses on a former astronaut-now-NASA executive (Halle Berry) who must team up with an astronaut from her past (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley) to save Earth from this impending calamity. Joining them are Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland.

When the very survival of everyone on Earth is threatened, it's time to pull a shuttle out of retirement. (Image credit: Lionsgate)

This time we get a glimpse of the creature that seems to be responsible for the moon's change of course, and our trio of audacious astronauts must travel to inside our orbiting celestial satellite to stop it. All the while Donald Sutherland explains that the crew of Apollo 11 discovered something on the lunar surface that NASA has kept secret all this time. Nothing quite like a healthy dose of conspiracy theories to help a disaster movie move along.

"Moonfall" arrives in theaters across the U.S. on Feb. 4, 2022.

