'The Matrix Resurrections': Free your mind with the first full trailer of Neo's return

The first trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the "Matrix" trilogy has arrived and probably poses more questions than it actually answers.

The full trailer was released following an imaginative and incredibly well produced teaser campaign on whatisthematrix.com, where teaser clips, with slightly different footage, where available to watch – a staggering 180,000 different combinations in total – along with a very cool matrix code-style clock feature.

The first "Matrix" movie reset the standards of special effects in sci-fi movies back in 1999 and the two sequels, "Reloaded" and "Revolutions" both released four years later, similarly redefined the benchmark for visual effects.

However, the story appeared to be concluded in the final installment of the original trilogy, "Matrix Revolutions," tying up the tale that focused on Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss) and Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) with Neo defeating the Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) virus that threatened the Architect AI and thus finally resulting in peace with the machines. So "Resurrection" seems like an appropriate title.

Perhaps while the Architect and the Oracle made peace, Neo was being repaired by the machines (Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lana Wachowski writes and directs the new installment, with her sister and long-time collaborator, Lilly, sitting this one out. While Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss return, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving do not. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci and Neil Patrick Harris round off the cast with Lambert Wilson returning as Merovingian and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. Principal photography took place on location in San Francisco and Berlin.

The trailer shows many scenes that feel familiar and appear to be reminiscent of scenes from the first movies, including images of what looks like Neo being repaired by the machines, a black cat, white rabbit, plus guns; lots of guns.

There's also a lot of emphasis on the red and blue pills, with them appearing prominently in the movie's official poster, with the tag line being "The choice is yours." One theory that's being floated on social media is that two versions of the movie might be available to watch, depending on which pill you would take, with each one featuring a slightly different story and ending.

"The Matrix Resurrections" releases simultaneously in theaters across the US and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.