Stifle your screams and watch Marvel Comics' chilling trailer for 'Alien #1'

One of the crown jewels of 20th Century Fox's stable of intellectual properties is the "Alien" franchise and its frightening legacy of movies, comics, novels, art books and video games.

When Disney acquired the legendary film studio back in 2019 it gifted those pesky, acid-spewing xenomorphs to another of the empire's subsidiaries, Marvel Comics, to begin a fresh era of licensed "Alien" storytelling once held by Dark Horse Comics.

Now Marvel's initial venture into the sci-fi horrors of "Alien" is poised to grab readers by the throat with the premiere issue of "Alien #1" arriving on March 24, and a newly released comic trailer and hatch of variant covers offer a glimpse of the nightmare fuel to come.

Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson ("Low Road West," "Superman") and injected with arresting artwork from Salvador Larroca ("Star Wars: Darth Vader," "Invincible Iron Man"), this new ongoing series explores some darker corners of the "Alien" universe and introduces readers to the character of Gabriel Cruz. Years ago Cruz nearly gave his life to the Weyland-Yutani corporation when he barely survived a vicious alien attack.

Recently retired, Cruz is attempting to reconcile with his abandoned son with the aid of his buddy, a Bishop-model android. But this re-entry into civilian life is not going smoothly, and his close encounters with the lethal Xenomorph are far from over. Marvel offers a few handy tips to remember: No one is safe, no one is innocent and no one can hear you scream.

Check out the official trailer above showcasing never-seen artwork from Kennedy and Larroca's new "Alien" project, alongside a gallery of 12 unsettling variant covers courtesy of artists like Larroca, Ron Lim, Greg Horn, Peach Momoko, Skottie Young, Mike Mayhew, Patrick Gleason, David Finch, Clayton Crain, Ryan Brown, and Steve McNiven.

Marvel Comics' "Alien #1" hit comic shops on March 24. You can get it on Amazon for $18 or get the Kindle version for $4.99.

