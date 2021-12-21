Trending

Japan will launch a huge communications satellite on Wednesday. Here's how to watch it live.

Liftoff is set for 9:33 a.m. EST (1433 GMT).

The Inmarsat I-6F1 communications is seen during thermal vacuum testing in preparation for its December 2021 launch.
The Inmarsat I-6F1 communications is seen during thermal vacuum testing in preparation for its December 2021 launch. (Image credit: Inmarsat)

A highly advanced commercial communications satellite will lift off from Japan on Wednesday (Dec. 22) and you can watch the action live.

The huge Inmarsat-6 F1 satellite is scheduled to launch atop a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-2A rocket Wednesday from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan during a two-hour window that opens at 9:33 a.m. EST (1433 GMT; 11:33 p.m. local time at Tanegashima).

You can watch it live in the window below, courtesy of satellite operator Inmarsat, or directly via the London-based company.

The 12,060-pound (5,470 kilograms) Inmarsat-6 F1 is the first of two "I-6" spacecraft that Inmarsat plans to loft to geostationary orbit, about 22,240 miles (35,790 kilometers) above our planet. 

The I-6 pair "are the largest and most sophisticated commercial communications satellites ever launched," Inmarsat representatives wrote in a fact sheet. "Inmarsat's first dual-payload satellites, the I-6s feature both L-band (ELERA) and Ka-band (Global Xpress) payloads."

The I-6 satellites will be compatible with existing terminals for Inmarsat's already-operational ELERA and Global Xpress networks, company representatives said.

The H-2A is Japan's primary medium-lift launcher. The expendable rocket has sent many prominent payloads skyward over the years, including Japan's Hayabusa2 asteroid sample-return mission (in 2014) and the United Arab Emirates' Hope Mars orbiter (in 2020).

Wednesday's planned launch had originally been targeted for Tuesday (Dec. 21), but concerns about possible bad weather caused a one-day delay.

Mike Wall is the author of "Out There" (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life.

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.