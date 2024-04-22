James Webb Space Telescope documentary returns to IMAX theaters this week for Earth Day. Watch exclusive clips here (video)

First launched for a limited run back in October of last year, "Deep Sky" is a dazzling IMAX Original documentary showcasing the mesmerizing imagery taken by the astronomical platform's intricate array of near-infrared and mid-infrared cameras during the James Webb Space Telescope's first full year of operation.

That initial 2023 release was timed to honor the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope's one-year anniversary in July and highlights many of the miracle machine's remote galactic subjects. The Webb Telescope is the planet's largest off-Earth observatory, carried aloft inside an ESA Ariane 5 rocket on Christmas Day of 2021 from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana. It arrived at its Lagrange 2 parking spot 1 million miles (1.6 million km) from Earth in January 2022 and began science operations six months later.

Now, the acclaimed 39-minute film returns for a 300-screen IMAX run for one week only in celebration of Earth Day on Apr. 19, 2024. For tickets and locations visit IMAX.com.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

"'Deep Sky' brings the awe-inspiring images captured by NASA's Webb Telescope to IMAX — taking audiences on a journey to the beginning of time and space, to never-before-seen cosmic landscapes, and to recently discovered exoplanets, planets around other stars.

"Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn and narrated by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, 'Deep Sky' follows the high-stakes global mission to build JWST and to launch it into orbit one-million miles from Earth, in an attempt to answer questions that have haunted us since the beginning of time: Where did we come from? How did the universe begin? Are we alone? 13 billion years in the making, "Deep Sky" reveals the universe as we have never seen it before; immersing audiences in the stunning pictures beamed back to earth by NASA's new telescope — and capturing their vast beauty at a scale that can only be experienced on the giant IMAX screen."

Kahn also served and writer and producer of "Deep Sky" in collaboration with producer Bonnie Hlinomaz and executive producers John Turner, Matt Mountain, Sandra Evers-Manly, and Gerry Ohrstrom. Composer Paul Leonard-Morgan delivered the space documentary's sweeping score.

"The scale of the universe is so huge, it's really hard to comprehend," says Kahn. "But when you blow the images up to IMAX size, you feel like you’re in space. It's the ideal way to experience the scale and beauty of what’s actually out there. You feel connected to the big questions we explore in the film: How did the universe begin? Where did we come from? And the biggest question of all: are we alone?"

"Deep Sky" branches out into more than 300 IMAX screens beginning Apr. 19, 2024.