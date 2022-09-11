Harvest Moon 2022: September's full moon thrills stargazers around the world (photos)

By Tariq Malik
published

"It was worth waking up early for this," one photographer said of the Harvest Moon.

Full Harvest Moon setting behind the Statue of Liberty through a telephoto lens
The full Harvest Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises on September 10, 2022, in New York City. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The full moon of September lit up the night sky this weekend in a dazzling lunar sight enjoyed by skywatchers around the world. 

September's full moon peaked on Saturday (Sept. 10), but did appear fully illuminated to casual observers in the day before and after its lunar show. It also marked the Harvest Moon of 2022, since this full moon was closest to the September equinox on Sept. 22 that will mark the changing seasons on Earth. 

"Many cultures hold festivals connected with the Harvest Moon," NASA officials wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "For example, those celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival share mooncakes."

Getty photographers around the world snapped amazing views of the 2022 Harvest Moon, including images from New York City, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

Image 1 of 5
The full moon is seen from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, during a harvest-moon viewing event in Tokyo on September 10, 2022. (Image credit: Philip Fong/AFP for Getty Images)
Image 1 of 5

Nicholas Isabella, a photographer based in New York City, awoke extra early on Saturday to capture a stunning view of the Harvest Moon. 

"This morning's Harvest moon setting above the Statue of Liberty," Isabella on Twitter (opens in new tab) early Saturday while sharing a stunning photo. "It was worth waking up early for this."

Veteran astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Florence, Arizona, expressed a similar sentiment, even if he had to battle rainy weather to observe the moon

"The brief moment the Harvest Moon revealed itself before it was obscured by clouds the rest of the night," McCarthy wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab), where he posts as cosmic_background (opens in new tab), on Saturday. "This full moon means a lot to me personally, so I’m glad I was able to capture it despite the heavy rains last night."

In Seattle, photographer Sigma Sreedharan captured amazing views of the Harvest Moon rising behind the Washington city's iconic Space Needle. 

"Here's a time-lapse video of the full Harvest Moon rising next to the Space Needle in Seattle last night," Sreedharan wrote in one Twitter post (opens in new tab).

Sreedharan said that smoke from wildfires created a sort of natural filter during her photo session that resulted in a stunning view of the moon directly behind the Space Needle. 

In the United Kingdom, observers were ready at a different monument, Stonehenge, to capture the Harvest Moon overhead. 

The sight was equally amazing in Graceville, Minnesota, where "Grandma With a Camera" Carol Bauer captured stunning views of the full moon rising over water and homes.

In the U.K.'s Cleeve Hill, Gloucestershire, amateur astronomer and photographer Susan Snow watched as the Harvest Moon rose above the horizon, casting trees in silhouette on the way.

With so many amazing views of the Harvest Moon this year, it's hard to pick a favorite. Here's a few more we found that were truly stunning.

