Harvest Moon 2022: September's full moon thrills stargazers around the world (photos)

The full Harvest Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises on September 10, 2022, in New York City.

The full moon of September lit up the night sky this weekend in a dazzling lunar sight enjoyed by skywatchers around the world.

September's full moon peaked on Saturday (Sept. 10), but did appear fully illuminated to casual observers in the day before and after its lunar show. It also marked the Harvest Moon of 2022, since this full moon was closest to the September equinox on Sept. 22 that will mark the changing seasons on Earth.

"Many cultures hold festivals connected with the Harvest Moon," NASA officials wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "For example, those celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival share mooncakes."

Getty photographers around the world snapped amazing views of the 2022 Harvest Moon, including images from New York City, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

The full moon is seen from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, during a harvest-moon viewing event in Tokyo on September 10, 2022. (Image credit: Philip Fong/AFP for Getty Images ) The full Harvest Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises on September 10, 2022, in New York City. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images ) The Harvest Moon rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building as the sun sets in New York City on September 9, 2022, as seen from West Orange, New Jersey. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images ) The full Harvest Moon rises over wind turbines of a wind farm with a recently harvested wheat field bellow. (Image credit: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images ) People watch the full moon on the observation deck of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, during a harvest-moon viewing event in Tokyo on September 10, 2022. (Image credit: Philip Fong/AFP for Getty Images )

Nicholas Isabella, a photographer based in New York City, awoke extra early on Saturday to capture a stunning view of the Harvest Moon.

"This morning's Harvest moon setting above the Statue of Liberty," Isabella on Twitter (opens in new tab) early Saturday while sharing a stunning photo. "It was worth waking up early for this."

This mornings Harvest moon setting above the Statue Of Liberty. It was worth waking up early for this. pic.twitter.com/fI55XbIF5KSeptember 10, 2022 See more

Veteran astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy of Florence, Arizona, expressed a similar sentiment, even if he had to battle rainy weather to observe the moon.

"The brief moment the Harvest Moon revealed itself before it was obscured by clouds the rest of the night," McCarthy wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab), where he posts as cosmic_background (opens in new tab), on Saturday. "This full moon means a lot to me personally, so I’m glad I was able to capture it despite the heavy rains last night."

A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In Seattle, photographer Sigma Sreedharan captured amazing views of the Harvest Moon rising behind the Washington city's iconic Space Needle.

"Here's a time-lapse video of the full Harvest Moon rising next to the Space Needle in Seattle last night," Sreedharan wrote in one Twitter post (opens in new tab).

Here’s a timelapse video of the full #HarvestMoon rising next to #SpaceNeedle in #Seattle last night. #wawx pic.twitter.com/LsxvBXrHL2September 10, 2022 See more

Sreedharan said that smoke from wildfires created a sort of natural filter during her photo session that resulted in a stunning view of the moon directly behind the Space Needle.

Tonight's #HarvestMoon rising behind #SpaceNeedle in #Seattle. The smoke in the air created a natural filter to make a usually tough exposure possible. pic.twitter.com/YimYwOPCQLSeptember 10, 2022 See more

In the United Kingdom, observers were ready at a different monument, Stonehenge, to capture the Harvest Moon overhead.

The 2022 Harvest Full Moon rising over Stonehenge last night 🌾🌝Photo courtesy of Stonehenge Dronescapes #harvest #moon #fullmoon pic.twitter.com/oxhqs01QGgSeptember 10, 2022 See more

The sight was equally amazing in Graceville, Minnesota, where "Grandma With a Camera" Carol Bauer captured stunning views of the full moon rising over water and homes.

Graceville MN #harvestmoon @BobVanDillen @wxchanneldesk @JimCantore @JenCarfagno @StephanieAbrams @WeatherNation @spann @mark_tarello @Wx_Max @AgDayTV @Ginger_Zee @ian_leonard @FOX9 @kellycass #mnwx pic.twitter.com/KMtUSjcNqnSeptember 11, 2022 See more

SPECTACULAR! Full Harvest Moon seen Saturday from Graceville, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of @carolbauer320 #Moon #Space pic.twitter.com/vysEKosjwwSeptember 11, 2022 See more

In the U.K.'s Cleeve Hill, Gloucestershire, amateur astronomer and photographer Susan Snow watched as the Harvest Moon rose above the horizon, casting trees in silhouette on the way.

The full #Moon rising this evening behind Cleeve Hill 🌝#Moonrise #HarvestMoon #FullMoon #FullHarvestMoon @CleeveCommon @GlosLiveOnline pic.twitter.com/bqxRmBBudTSeptember 10, 2022 See more

The full #Moon rising this evening behind Cleeve Hill 🌝#Moonrise #HarvestMoon #FullMoon #FullHarvestMoon @CleeveCommon @GlosLiveOnline pic.twitter.com/D1yKGX5uJZSeptember 11, 2022 See more

With so many amazing views of the Harvest Moon this year, it's hard to pick a favorite. Here's a few more we found that were truly stunning.

The Harvest Full Moon rising over @Ely_Cathedral this evening in Cambridgeshire. So happy with my capture 😍🙏🏻🌝 #HarvestMoon #fullmoon pic.twitter.com/IcdnT77A0iSeptember 10, 2022 See more

It was a fine clear evening to watch the rising of the Harvest Moon for 2022, here over the rolling prairie near home in southern Alberta. #HarvestMoon @twanight #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/Rrd9kyUEZJSeptember 10, 2022 See more

With clouds in the forecast for tomorrow, I didn't want to take a chance on missing the Harvest Moon in #Pittsburgh. Although it's not quite full (99.7% is close enough), it still looked spectacular rising over PPG Place tonight. A scene that I'll never, ever tire of capturing. pic.twitter.com/35tMkLlzLYSeptember 10, 2022 See more

The Harvest Moon rises behind Rhode Island's Claiborne Pell Bridge.#HarvestMoon #Moon #timelapse #RhodeIsland pic.twitter.com/5AJ6NvAWXSSeptember 11, 2022 See more

September’s Harvest Moon as it set this morning in Parker County, Texas.#ParkerCounty #Texas #fullmoon #HarvestMoon #moon #dfwwx #txwx #HarvestMoon2022 pic.twitter.com/8whA5SXyxgSeptember 11, 2022 See more

The 99.7% full Harvest Moon (aka COOOOORN moon!) rises behind the Wood Island Light Saving Station - shot from New Castle, NH. The wildfire smoke aloft contributing to the deep pink color. #NHwx #StormHour pic.twitter.com/rY75cHta3jSeptember 10, 2022 See more

#HarvestMoon rises over @TowerBridge illuminated in royal purple this evening pic.twitter.com/yd3V7yFQ9YSeptember 9, 2022 See more

2022.9.10📸19:20 #岐阜城#岐阜城と月#中秋の名月#満月#HARVEST MOON#ハーベストムーン pic.twitter.com/ebPmFWb1KLSeptember 10, 2022 See more

If you're looking for gear to spot the next full moon or planet sight, you can check out our guides for the best binoculars and the best telescopes to suit your needs. If you're hoping to snap an epic photo of the moon, our recommendations for the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can help you find what you need. You can also read our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera for general tips.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Harvest Moon near Jupiter and Neptune and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com (opens in new tab).

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com (opens in new tab) or follow him @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab). Follow us @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab).