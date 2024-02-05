'Halo' Season 2 charges back onto Paramount Plus this week with plenty to prove

Few TV shows have incited the ire of loyal fanbases more than Paramount+'s live-action, non-canon adaptation of Bungie and 343 Industries' revered "Halo" gaming franchise, when their helmet-less Master Chief first appeared in March 2022 dragging major revisions to the property's core mythology with him.

Using the overarching narrative of "Halo's" dense sci-fi worldbuilding as a starting point and launching into an alternate timeline with revised characters and story elements that enflamed hardcore gamers out of their Mjolnir power armor, the show's executive producers went their own way with a tangential version of "Halo."

The risky gamble cost them the loyalty of millions who grew up with the Spartan supersoldiers and their mad clash with the alien collective known as the Covenant.

Promotional poster for "Halo" Season 2. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 "Halo" is back for its sophomore season.

Are you apprehensive? Cautiously optimistic? Frightened beyond all measure?

Eager acolytes are hopeful that perhaps some of the plotlines that stirred up so much anger have been toned down, and they're indulging in wishful thinking that Master Chief might keep his lid locked more than in the polarizing debut offering.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe — that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo."

There's substantial hope that solid changes were made for Season 2 after lead showrunner Steven Kane exited the series and David Wiener of "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Brave New Worlds" stepped into the hot seat. From the latest trailer, it seems that explosive combat is most definitely on the menu and that has us diving in with Silver Team with renewed confidence as the UNSC's Spartan-II unit clashes with energy sword-slashing Covenant Elites on the planet Reach.

Pablo Schreiber reprises his role for the second outing as Master Chief alongside Jen Taylor voicing Cortana, with other returning cast members such as Charlie Murphy as Makee, Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes and Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes. Newcomers to the interstellar fight for humanity include Joseph Morgan, Christina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington.

"Halo" Season 2 lands with a double episode kickoff on Feb. 8 on Paramount+.