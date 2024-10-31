Fight space ghosts as an astronaut cat in spooky Halloween 2024 Google Doodle
Celebrate Halloween with a cosmic new Google Doodle, featuring an astronaut cat vanquishing creepy creatures in Earth's atmosphere.
This year's Halloween Google Doodle brings back Magic Cat Academy and the sorceress feline named Momo, who launches into Earth's atmosphere on a broomstick wearing an astronaut helmet. Momo uses a magic wand to defeat devilish ghosts, bats, spiders, red sprites and stars as she advances through different levels of the atmosphere.
"This year, she's embarking on an out of this world adventure, battling her arch nemesis, Marshmallow the ghost, across the layers of the atmosphere," according to a statement from Google.
The interactive Google Doodle starts with a short animation of Momo, who, with the help of her friends, assembles a broom to blast off into the skies. Then, a game prompts players to draw various symbols on screen to defeat different creatures before they get too close to Momo.
Players must quickly draw the symbols — including dashes, carets, swirls and lighting bolts — that float above each respective creature that appears on screen. As the game progresses the sequences of symbols, number of creatures and speed at which they approach Momo becomes more challenging.
In the spirit of Halloween, Momo is treated to candy after using her tricks to ultimately defeat Marshmallow, who has grown into a demonic sun, in level 5.
This is the third installment of Google's Magic Cat Academy. Momo made her debut in the 2016 Halloween Google Doodle, when she faced "ghouls in school," and then appeared again in 2020's "commotion in the ocean" doodle, when she dove underwater to fight off subaquatic creatures.
This year's rendition of Magic Cat Academy will be available on the Google homepage for 48 hours, offering the perfect way to celebrate Halloween. You can also check out past Halloween animations in the Google Doodle library.
"Whether you spend the day eating chocolate, dressing up, watching scary movies, or defeating villains with Momo, we hope you have a happy Halloween!," Google said in the statement.
Head to Google.com today to check out this year's doodle.
