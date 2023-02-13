Falling asteroid sparks brilliant fireball over Europe just hours after discovery (video)

A dramatic fireball lit up European skies just hours after its discovery in space.

Krisztián Sárneczky spotted the small asteroid at Konkoly Observatory's Piszkéstető Station, located some 60 miles (100 kilometers) northeast from Budapest, with a 2-foot (0.6-meter) telescope. The information was passed along to the European Space Agency, hours before it fell into the atmosphere around 10 p.m. EST Feb. 12 (0300 GMT Feb. 13).

"I discovered this small body during a routine NEO [near Earth object] hunt," Sárneczky told Space.com senior writer Tereza Pultarova in an e-mail. "It was immediately obvious that it was an NEO, but it wasn't particularly fast across the sky, as it was heading right towards us, and it was faint," Sárneczky added.

It's not the first time Sárneczky has given a heads-up for a dramatic fireball event, as the professional asteroid hunter did the same thing in March 2022. "At the time I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime event," he said. "I was wrong."

Screenshot of a video showing a fireball falling over France Feb. 13, 2023. (Image credit: Thomas Petit @MegaLuigi - Rouen, France)

By coincidence, the fireball fell almost exactly 10 years after a six-story space rock unexpectedly exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia on Feb. 15, 2013, causing minor injuries and damage. Space agencies around the world reaffirmed their commitment to tracking such objects at the time, with NASA opening a Planetary Defense Coordination Office in the wake of the event.

Most fireballs are completely harmless, however, and it is rare for any fragments to make it to the ground. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and numerous other entities nevertheless keep a 24/7 watch on the sky for any asteroids coming near the Earth's orbit. Nothing critically threatening to our planet has been found in decades of searching, but the watch continues, just in case.

The detection of the 3.2-foot (one-meter) meteoroid, called SAR 2667, is only the seventh time astronomers have been able to do so, according to ESA. "It's a sign of the rapid advances in global detection capabilities," the agency wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab).

The event generated 40 reports early in the morning local time (roughly 0300 GMT) in the United Kingdom and on the European continent, according to the American Meteor Society (opens in new tab). Reports came from locations like England, France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

