Prepare yourself for an out-there experience with Netflix's "Spaceman."

Fans of science fiction have a lot to look forward to in the movie and TV space in 2024, and one of Netflix's upcoming releases might be one of the best space movies we've received in a while if it lives up to its promise. Here's everything we know about "Spaceman" starring Adam Sandler.

"Spaceman," an adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia," packs some very impressive creative talent, but it's only one of the many sci-fi movies and TV shows currently on Netflix that are worth checking out. Likewise, Disney Plus and Apple TV+ have been strengthening their libraries of sci-fi movies and series in recent times, so it's just an all-around great era to be into the genre. As much as we love them, there's so much to discover outside the confines of big franchises such as "Star Trek" and "Star Wars."

Ahead of "Spaceman" and huge theatrical releases like "Dune": Part 2, we recommend that you check out the "Halo" TV series much improved second season, as well as Apple's "Foundation" TV adaption.

Related: Best sci-fi movies based on books

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Spaceman" lands on Netflix on March 1, 2024. It will, however, premiere before that at the "Berlinale Special" program at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival (February 15 – 25, 2024), so expect the first reactions and reviews to drop soon.

What is the plot of 'Spaceman?'

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Spaceman" follows Jakub Procházka (Adam Sandler), an astronaut adrift in the cosmos six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of our solar system. While Jakub is obsessing over his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), and the marriage that he left behind, the journey gets more complex when he finds a spider-like creature (voiced by Paul Dano) hiding inside his ship, claiming it comes from the beginning of time.

Jakub and Lenka's relationship, their past and present, is at the center of the novel as well as the adaptation, but, of course, the astronaut's relationship with his new friend (named Hanuš) will take him to new places which may or may not be real. You can probably guess things might not be what they seem at first, and perhaps Jakub should figure himself and his past out before finding his way in outer space.

(Image credit: Netflix)

According to author Jaroslav Kalfař, the cosmic tale began as a short story written during his last year of college, originally focusing on an American astronaut who received a troubling call from his wife, who asked him for a divorce while he was stranded in orbit. After some advice from his creative writing teacher Jonathan Foer, the Prague-native Kalfař changed the astronaut's nationality to Czech. From there Kalfař's story evolved into a full-length novel that dealt with more in-depth themes about love, loneliness, ambition, and self-discovery.

'Spaceman' trailers

Netflix has kept "Spaceman" under wraps for a very long time, releasing the first-ever look at the movie on December 19, 2023. You can watch it below:

Roughly a month later, on January 16, 2024, we got a full trailer which paints the full picture of what we should expect from the refreshing sci-fi movie (gorgeously shot by Jakob Ihre). Some viewers might consider this preview a bit too spoilery, so you've been warned! If you need more convincing, check it out here:

'Spaceman' cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Spaceman" is led by Adam Sandler ("Uncut Gems"), Carey Mulligan ("Maestro"), and Paul Dano ("The Batman"). They're joined by veterans Kunal Nayyar ("The Big Bang Theory"), Isabella Rossellini ("Julia"), Lena Olin ("Hunters"), Zuzana Stivínová ("Oktopus"), Marian Roden ("Maria Theresia"), and newcomer Petr Papánek.

'Spaceman' director, writer, & crew

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Spaceman" has been directed by Johan Renck (of "Chernobyl" fame) from an adapted screenplay by Colby Day ("In the Blink of an Eye"). The director of photography was Jakob Ihre, who reunited with Renck after working together on HBO's "Chernobyl."

The movie also boasts production design by Jan Houllevigue ("David Bowie: Blackstar") and an original score composed by Max Richter ("The Leftovers").