Watch Jude Law describe his reverence for 'Star Wars' in new 'Skeleton Crew' featurette (video)

"All I want, is to find our way home!"

We're less than one week away from the premiere of Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" on Disney+ on Dec. 2, 2024. This family-centric series is a bit of a departure from the norm for "Star Wars" as it's been a while since there's been a purely adolescent-aimed show touching down in our galaxy. Sure, there's the popular "Young Jedi Adventures" seasons, but those are mainly targeted for the preschool crowd. Now we'll see if this "The Goonies in Space" project has wings.

A dynamic new teaser and featurette have arrived with a better look at a ferocious monster crab, bounty hunters, and pirates, along with more daring outer space chase sequences, and interviews with the cast and crew relating to their associations with the "Star Wars" franchise and how that love was reinforced working on this project. You can watch the featurette above, and the trailer below.

"'Skeleton Crew' follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the mysterious character played by Law," the series official synopsis states. "Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

"So I first discovered 'Star Wars' when the first film was released in the cinemas," Law reveals in the featurette. "I remember it just blowing my tiny mind. I'd never seen anything like it. From there on, running around my yard or schoolyard and arguing over who'd be Han and who'd be Luke was just a big part of my childhood. I always wanted to be Han. Well, it depended. I probably wanted to be Vader sometimes as well knowing me."

Coming out of hyperspace for its double-episode debut on Disney+ Dec. 2, 2024, this 8-chapter series is set after the Death Star is destroyed during the hopeful New Republic era, somewhere after "Ahsoka" and "The Mandalorian" Season 3. Specific plot details have still remained hidden, but fans are still cautiously optimistic.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is executive produced by Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.