'Star Wars: A New Legacy' celebrates 10 years of 'Star Wars' comics under the Marvel empire

Time flies, as has often been observed, and 2025 marks the tenth anniversary of Marvel Comics' 21st-century return to "Star Wars" comic books since requiring the licensing rights from Oregon-based Dark Horse, which had done an admirable job in the galaxy far, far away since 1991 with a multitude of impressive "Star Wars"-centric flagship series and miniseries.

Now as the new year dawns and we reflect on Jason Aaron and John Cassaday's "Star Wars #1," which sold one million copies after launching on Jan. 14, 2015, Marvel is recognizing the milestone by offering a deluxe one-shot, "Star Wars: A New Legacy."

Featuring an all-star lineup of creative talent, "Star Wars: A New Legacy #1" hits newsstands and comic shops on Jan. 29, 2025, packed with the trio of veteran "Star Wars" writers Charles Soule, Jason Aaron, and Kieron Gillen to showcase characters that were specifically born in the pages of "Star Wars" comics over the last decade. "Star Wars: A New Legacy #1" will also feature three striking cover variants from artists Steve McNiven, Leinil Francis Yu, and Kyle Hotz.

Image 1 of 3 Steve McNiven's main cover for "Star Wars: A New Legacy #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Leinil Francis Yu's variant for "Star Wars: A New Legacy #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Kyle Hotz's variant cover for "Star Wars: A New Legacy #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Editor Mark Paniccia is undoubtedly proud to present this acclaimed lineup of top creators to pop the cork on ten years of Marvel "Star Wars" comics.

"This is the monumental moment we’ve been waiting for: celebrating a decade of the re-union of Marvel Comics and 'Star Wars!'" Paniccia said in a statement. "We've got a great package here with some of the most influential 'Star Wars' comic writers in recent history along with amazing art. It is so cool to spotlight as many of the Marvel-created characters as we could. Longtime and new fans alike will get a kick in the thrusters with this!"

The Kindle version of "Star Wars: A New Legacy #1" is available for pre-order now at Amazon. We'll update this story with a link when the physical version is on sale.

Star Wars: A New Legacy (2025) #1 (Kindle Edition): $6.99 at Amazon Celebrate ten years of MARVEL STAR WARS comics with all-new stories by some of the most influential creators of the decade. This Kindle edition of the comic is a digital download and will be available when the comic launches on Jan 29, 2025.

Here's the official synopsis of what fans can anticipate:

"From Darth Vader to Grand Moff Tarkin, the Empire's most powerful gather on Alderaan to honor Emperor Palpatine in a thrilling story from New York Times best-selling 'Star Wars' author Charles Soule and acclaimed 'Star Wars' artist Ramon Rosanas! During this lavish Imperial event, Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros stage a daring heist, not knowing that Valance is hot on the trail! And a Sith artifact threatens to spoil the party for everyone! It’s a collision course of comics-originating characters including Darth Momin, Chanath Cha, Rik Duel, Commander Zahra, the Tagges, and many more, from the fan-favorite to obscure!

"What ever happened to Scar Squadron? Also known as Task Force 99, this elite group of stormtroopers led by Sergeant Kreel answered directly to Darth Vader and were among the deadliest threats Luke, Leia, and the Rebellion faced throughout Jason Aaron's pivotal run. Discover where their dark path led as Aaron revisits them alongside fellow 'Star Wars' superstar Leonard Kirk.

"Kieron Gillen returns to the dark side with a story set during his acclaimed run of Darth Vader where he introduced breakout star Doctor Aphra! Joined by Salva Espin ('Star Wars: Dark Droids – D-Squad'), enjoy Vader and Aphra's troubled dynamic once more and gasp at a perilous game between Aphra's old crew: 0-0-0, BT-1 and Krrsantan!"