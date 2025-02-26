The only good 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy movie is retaking the high ground with an April theatrical return to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Straight after delivering a fantastic first trailer for Andor's second season , Disney and Lucasfilm have graced us with news of another major Star Wars theatrical re-release: Revenge of the Sith is celebrating its 20th anniversary by returning to theaters on April 25, 2025.

The Star Wars prequels weren't every fan's cup of blue milk when they first released, but even back in the day, Revenge of the Sith was far better received than the other two. There were still some awkward bits, but most of the trilogy’s setups paid off big time and everything came together for the emotional finale. It was also the meanest, darkest Star Wars movie ... at least until Rogue One came out.

The official Star Wars website revealed the news, including confirmation that the re-release will happen in both the United States and major international markets, much like last year's 25th-anniversary re-release of The Phantom Menace .

It’s a limited run though, as the movie will return for "one week only" and in "select theaters," meaning not every city and town will receive showings, so plan accordingly. The press release also talks of availability in "several formats" including 4DX, which aims to make diehard fans feel like they really are on the fiery, lava-covered surface of Mustafar.

To accompany the news, Lucasfilm also shared a gorgeous and scary all-new poster that was created by graphic artist Matt Ferguson . Needless to say, it looks just as stunning as the other re-release posters he's made for Disney and Lucasfilm in the past.

20th anniversary poster for Star Wars Revenge of the Sith (Image credit: Disney)

Veteran Star Wars fans might note that Episode III actually came out in May 2005, so this anniversary reshowing is a little early, but it seems Disney wanted to drop this re-release right after 2025's Star Wars Celebration Japan and Andor season 2 's premiere on April 22. This will also allow the return of the Sith to avoid clashing with their other May releases like Marvel’s Thunderbolts and the live-action Lilo and Stitch .