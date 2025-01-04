Peter Parker battles a rogue alien hunter in Marvel's 'Predator vs. Spider-Man'

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its vault of valuable intellectual property back in 2019, the House of Mouse has been slowly tapping into its fresh stable of Fox film franchises to create mashups and crossovers with its more popular Marvel Comics characters and so far the results are electrifying.

That dreadlocked interstellar hunter known as the Predator has already infiltrated two Marvel miniseries courtesy of veteran writer Benjamin Percy, with 2023's "Predator vs. Wolverine" and 2024's "Predator vs. Black Panther."

Now Percy is back to pounce on a new Predator project arriving in April of 2025 that brings together the fierce Yautja warrior with your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man for a cross-species, webslinging showdown amid the skyscrapers of New York.

Paulo Siqueira's main cover for "Predator vs. Spider-Man #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopsis:

"In 'Predator vs. Wolverine,' readers saw a single Predator stalk Earth's greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In 'Predator vs. Black Panther,' Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. This April, writer Benjamin Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel's most beloved icon alongside superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira in 'Predator vs. Spider-Man!'

"Revealed last month, 'Predator vs. Spider-Man' is the latest four-issue epic pitting pop culture's bloodiest hunter against Marvel superheroes. The series will debut a new Predator named "Skinner" whose brutal ways guarantee this will be one of the most visceral battles in Spider-Man history…

"A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing "Skinner," a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood."

Check out this potent pair of covers unveiled by Marvel and try to deny that you'd love to see these two iconic heavyweights engage in full combat on the darkened boulevards of the Big Apple as the mercury rises.

Ryan Brown's variant cover for "Predator vs. Spider-Man #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Spider-Man is at the top of every writer's wishlist. I'm thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy's greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York," Percy said in a. statement. "It's so much fun to live in Peter Parker's world -- and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes -- oh, hell yes) Kraven. Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we've had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja -- who we're calling Skinner -- has no code or clan. He's the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker."

Marvel Comics' "Predator vs. Spider-Man #1" strikes on April 23, 2025 with Paulo Siqueira's dynamic main cover and a combative variant cover courtesy of acclaimed artist Ryan Brown.