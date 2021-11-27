The savings flow in this Black Friday deal for new film version Dune board game

Harvest the spice and save some cash with the Dune: A Game of Conquest and Diplomacy board game in this Black Friday deal.

Director Denis Villeneuve's Dune is captivating theater audiences around our water-rich planet with its jaw-dropping imagery and compelling storyline of feuding royal houses in the far future.

Whether you've already immersed yourself into the exotic desert planet of Arakkis or just thirsting for an immersive way to spend an hour playing a cool movie-based tabletop game, you can't pass up this deal on Gale Force Nine's new Dune board game. It's regularly priced at $50 but offered as a Black Friday Weekend special on Amazon right now for $45.68.

Travel to the far reaches of the galaxy in Gale Force Nine's updated Dune board game that includes imagery and elements from director Denis Villeneuve's new Dune feature film. Take control of one of the major factions of the Dune universe to harvest spice, grab strongholds, and vanquish anyone who opposes you. The spice must flow!

The Dune board game is adapted from Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novels and the current Hollywood feature centered around control of the most valuable substance in the known galaxy, a psychotropic material called the spice Melange. Think Game of Thrones in space with giant sand worms and you've sorta got the picture.

Gale Force Nine's latest release is updated from their original version of the Dune game and is defined as an asymmetrical strategy game combining elements of calculated machinations and warfare.

Dune, A Game of Conquest and Diplomacy rely upon four decades of development, refinement and evolution from the company’s classic game. Fans of the original will be pleased that this latest iteration retains the same flavor, tension and themes, but contains new game board design, harvesters of more spice, better streamlined rules, and a fresh market deck where you’re able to buy game advantages.

A brand new 2-player mode accelerates gaming opportunities that make it much easier for Dune newbies to join in. Gameplay finds you guiding one of four great cornerstones of the universe: House Atreides, House Harkonnen, the Fremen, and the Imperium, all maneuvering to manipulate and control spice, that hallucinatory, life-expanding drug found only on Dune.

Beside this new movie-based edition you can also purchase the Dune classic version at 8% off on Amazon right now, or the Dune: Betrayal add-on game at the regular price.

