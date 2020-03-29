Stuck at home? Take a tour through Disney's (empty) Star Wars, Pandora and space-age parks

From the comfort and safety of your own home, you can now explore Walt Disney World all by yourself.

Although all Disney parks worldwide are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, aerial images of the empty parks at Walt Disney World in Florida offer a unique opportunity to explore their world-famous attractions like never before.

Have you ever wanted to stroll solo down Main Street? Be the only citizen of tomorrow in Tomorrowland? Take a private, adrenaline-fueled tour of Space Mountain?

Up until very recently, visitors at the parks endured incredibly long wait times for rides like "Rise of the Resistance" at the new "Star Wars" land Galaxy's Edge and the beloved "Flight of Passage" virtual-reality ride in the Pandora land at Animal Kingdom. So, it's almost shocking to see the parks without their usual crowds and lines.

But, while the emptiness might be strange and stark at first glance, allow yourself to beam down into these images and explore the parks' hidden magic that is easy to overlook when crowds are present. Take a moment to enjoy the alien plants of Pandora, sharp views of the Millennium Falcon or an imagined future in Magic Kingdom.

Tomorrowland

A look at the empty entrance to Tomorrowland. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

Whether you're a hard-core Space Mountain fan or you have a soft spot for the steadfast favorites at Disney, Tomorrowland remains one of the most beloved fixtures of Disney history.

This crystal-clear look at the entrance to Tomorrowland is so definitively Disney that it feels as if it could have been taken yesterday, last year, or even 20 years ago. It looks like some upgrades are under way.

A sneak peek at the Tron coaster and Space Mountain. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

Here you can see the iconic, swirled peak of Space Mountain with the underrated, cult-favorite PeopleMover ride track leading into its layers. But, almost obscuring the iconic ride, is a construction site that offers you a sneak peek at Disney's upcoming Tron ride. You can even explore some of the track's curves that will soon transport adrenaline junkies on a journey into the digital world.

That said, all construction at Walt Disney World is on hold to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Galaxy's Edge

An empty parking lot at Hollywood Studios. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

For those who have visited "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge," located at the Hollywood Studios park at Walt Disney World, you know that the crowds aren't just for the rides. Even the parking lot is notoriously jam-packed. So imagine, if you will, showing up to immerse yourself in the "Star Wars" universe and the stress of parking completely evaporates.

Disney's "Star Wars Galaxy's Edge." (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

In this image, you can see virtually all of Galaxy's Edge. The Millenium Falcon shines brightly, standing out as the landmark feature of the immersive region Hollywood Studios.

For those of you already familiar with Batuu, the forested world that Galaxy's Edge is placed in, you might be able to spot your favorite eatery, the Back Spire Outpost and even the droid depot. However, it looks like even the stormtroopers are staying safe during this time by practicing social distancing from the usually bustling main roads that run through the land.

An aerial view of Galaxy's Edge. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

This closer look at Batuu, as photographer @bioreconstruct pointed out on Twitter , really looks like the set of a "Star Wars" movie rather than an empty theme park. From the molded rock structures to the uniquely-shaped shops and stops, Galaxy's Edge looks rather inviting here.

Looking down at Disney. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

Another look at Galaxy's Edge clearly shows Docking Bay 7 (to the left) and Black Spire Outpost in the center. In this close-up, you can see some of the finer details of the land.

An early look at Disney's "Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser" hotel, which is still under construction. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

In addition to Galaxy's Edge, which has already soared in popularity for its immersive nature and realism to the films, Disney has been building the "Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser" hotel. This resort has yet to open, but promises guests an immersive experience aboard a "real" starship.

While the hotel isn't open yet, this aerial view provides a very early look at what the resort will one day look like.

Pandora

An aerial view of Disney's Pandora land. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)

Pandora, a land in Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom inspired by the movie "Avatar," might not have the word "space" or "star" in it, but it is a playground full of fantastical creatures and alien plants, certainly reminiscent of an otherworldly way of life.

In this image, you can see the careful curves of Pandora's floating mountains, which seem to defy the laws of physics and reality. A densely forested image, this aerial photograph shows just how deeply immersed into this alien world you get when you are in this land.

Pandora's floating mountains. (Image credit: @bioreconstruct on Twitter)