EA unveils 'Dead Space' remake plans for next-gen game consoles

Electronic Arts has unveiled that game developer Motive is going to remake the hit space-horror game "Dead Space."

The new "Dead Space." announced during EA's Play Live 2021 event on July 22, is set to be more than just a standard remaster as the game will feature completely rebuilt assets and all-new technology to harness the power of next-gen game consoles. (The "Dead Space" remake is being developed exclusively for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.)

The original "Dead Space", which was released in 2008 for Playstation 3, Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows, is still available to play and has been critically acclaimed the world over. Two further games were released in the main series, "Dead Space 2" was very well received upon its release in 2011. The third instalment was released in 2013 to more mixed reviews.

The horror survival game, which is set onboard a spaceship overrun by monsters, will be remade using Frostbite's powerful engine to create an immersive and terrifying playing experience whilst also preserving the legacy of the original release.

The game will be released worldwide, but both EA and Motive are yet to reveal the official release date for the game.

"The 'Dead Space' franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive as a fan first to specifically work on this game,” said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of "Dead Space" for Motive, in a statement .

"We have a passionate team at Motive who are approaching this remake as a love letter to the franchise," Ducharme added. "Going back to the original and having the opportunity to do so on next-gen consoles excited everyone on the team"

