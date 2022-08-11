3rd Chinese space station module arrives at spaceport ahead of October launch

By published

Mengtian will complete the basic T-shaped Tiangong space station.

A segment of the Mengtian space station module arrives at Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on Aug. 9, 2022.
A segment of the Mengtian module, which will complete China's T-shaped Tiangong space station, arrives at Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on Aug. 9, 2022 ahead of a planned October launch. (Image credit: CMSA)

China is gearing up to complete its Tiangong space station with a third module launch in less than 18 months.

The Mengtian experiment module arrived at Wenchang spaceport in south China on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after being shipped in containers from the northern port city of Tianjin, China’s human spaceflight agency announced (opens in new tab).

Mengtian ("Dreaming of the Heavens") will next be assembled and put through testing at Wenchang in preparation for a scheduled launch in October on a Long March 5B rocket. 

Related: The latest news about China's space program

The 58.7-foot-long (17.9 meters) module will dock in orbit with a connecting hub at the space station and then be moved to a lateral port, joining the Tianhe core module and Wentian experiment module to complete the T-shaped Tiangong space station.

China launched Tianhe ("Harmony of the Heavens") in April 2021 and last month added the Wentian ("Quest for the Heavens") experiment module to the orbital complex. Both launches saw high-profile, uncontrolled reentries of the huge first stage of their Long March 5B rockets — something that will likely happen again after the Mengtian launch.

Mengtian will host a number of science cabinets for conducting a wide range of experiments. It also has a payload airlock, allowing the station’s small robotic arm to take science payloads and install them on an experiment platform on the module’s exterior.

Related stories:

China's Shenzhou 14 astronauts mark busy 1st month aboard Tiangong space station

China lays out big plans for its new Tiangong space station

3 Chinese astronauts arrive at Tiangong space station for 6-month stay 

The country plans to operate the Tiangong space station for at least a decade and could open up the facility to commercial missions and tourist visits.

The completed Tiangong, with visiting cargo and Shenzhou crewed spacecraft docked, will be around 20% as massive as the International Space Station, which here on Earth would weigh about 460 tons.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or on Facebook (opens in new tab).  

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI (opens in new tab).