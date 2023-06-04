China's Shenzhou 15 capsule lands safely with 3 Tiangong space station astronauts (video)

By Andrew Jones
published

The mission marked one astronaut's 1st-ever flight after 25 years of training.

China's Shenzhou 15 astronauts returned to Earth with a smooth and safe weekend landing after completing a six-month mission to the country's space station.

Astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu touched down in their Shenzhou 15 spacecraft return capsule at the Dongfeng landing site at 6:33 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 3, (2233 GMT; or 6:33 a.m. on June 4 Beijing Time), according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The Shenzhou 15 crew launched from Jiuquan in northwest China on Nov. 29 and were part of the first-ever crew handover on China's new Tiangong space station

Fei and his crewmates had taken over control of the station from the Shenzhou 14 crew in early December. They welcomed the incoming Shenzhou 16 crew on May 29.

Related: China's Shenzhou 15 astronauts quietly conduct 3rd spacewalk (video)

Image 1 of 5
Chinese astronaut waves and smiles in reclined position with landed space capsule in background
Astronaut Deng Qingming waves as he leaves the capsule of the Shenzhou 15 spaceship after landing in China's Inner Mongolia on June 4, 2023. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

“We are feeling good," mission commander Fei said in a brief interview right after exiting the return capsule.

The mission was Deng Qingming's first flight to space, having been selected in China's first batch of astronauts back in 1997. That's a nearly 26-year wait for his first trip to space.

"Now, I really, really miss my family and my hometown. My experience as an astronaut over the past 25 years makes me believe more firmly in the power of dreams and persistence," Deng told Chinese state media.

Related stories:

China's Shenzhou 15 astronauts complete record-breaking 4th spacewalk (video)

Facts about China's Tiangong space station

China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station on Shenzhou 16 spacecraft (video)

The Shenzhou 15 crew embarked on four extravehicular activities, or spacewalks, during their time in space, setting a national record. The trio also carried out a range of science experiments and outreach activities.

Tests included using a two-photon microscope to image an astronaut's skin, testing a free-piston Stirling thermoelectric converter, as well as various experiments using a combustion chamber. Two of Tiangong's three modules are science modules which contain a number of experiment racks.

Meanwhile, in orbit, the new Shenzhou 16 astronauts are expected to remain aboard Tiangong until this upcoming November, when they will be relieved by the Shenzhou 17 crew. China aims to keep Tiangong operational and permanently occupied for at least a decade.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.