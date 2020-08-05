Casetify launches NASA-branded tech accessories on day of Perseverance rover launch

A new set of phone cases, Apple Watch bands and other trinkets allows you to carry your love for NASA with you everywhere you go.

Lifestyle brand Casetify launched a special collection including dozens of accessories that feature NASA's famous "meatball" and "worm" logos, among other space-themed designs. You can check out the entire group here . (NASA likely gave its endorsement to Casetify, as the agency has strict rules around using the logo for commercial purposes. )

The official launch date for the accessories was Thursday (July 30), the same date that NASA's Perseverance rover successfully lifted off from Florida on its way to search for ancient life on Mars. The old-school NASA "worm" logo re-debuted on the Demo-2 astronaut launch aboard a SpaceX rocket in May, which marked the first crewed commercial orbital launch from the U.S.

Casetify's new space-themed collection includes several Apple Watch bands. (Image credit: Casetify)

The Casetify collection has 16 NASA-inspired designs for iPhone and iPad cases, Macbook shells and Apple Watch bands, along with insignia rings. The designs include an astronaut's access badge, blueprints of the space shuttle , and mission assignments. The cases for phones and other devices are designed to be protective for falls of up to 6.2 feet (1.9 meters).

The new space-themed Casetify collection includes protective cases for recent iPhone models. (Image credit: Casetify)

"When it comes to advanced technology and exploration, there's no better source for inspiration than NASA," Wes Ng, Casetify CEO and co-founder, said in a company statement . "We know our community will be over the moon to see NASA's emblems reimagined in true Casetify style."