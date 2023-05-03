Watch bluShift Aerospace test its revamped rocket engine today

Small-rocket startup bluShift Aerospace will test its revamped MAREVL engine today (May 3), and you can watch the action live.

The test, at bluShift's facility in Brunswick, Maine, is scheduled to begin today at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT). Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of bluShift, or directly via the Maine-based company (opens in new tab).

"Y﻿ou won't want to miss this! We have completely overhauled this engine since our last test and we're ready to see how it performs. This new version of the engine is longer, larger and capable of delivering up to 50% more thrust," bluShift wrote in a description of the test (opens in new tab).

Video: Meet the bluShift Aerospace team for smallsat rocket launches

bluShift aims to give small satellites dedicated rides to orbit using rockets that burn non-toxic, bio-derived fuels.

The company has launched high-altitude test flights but has yet to mount a space mission. But that could change soon: bluShift aims to attempt a space launch in the next year or so, provided today's engine test and other developmental work goes well.

