In photos: Blue Origin's 1st New Shepard passenger launch with Jeff Bezos

Blue Origin made history on July 20, 2021 with the launch of its New Shepard rocket on its first crewed spaceflight.

The launch, which lifted off from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas near Van Horn, carried the company's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos (of Amazon fame), his brother Mark Bezos, Mercury 13 aviation pioneer Wally Funk and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen of the Netherlands, the first paying passenger on New Shepard.

See photos from Blue Origin's historic spaceflight here and relive the company's milestone for private spaceflight.

