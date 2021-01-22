Trending

Bernie Sanders in space! These inauguration mitten memes are out of this world

Bernie and his mittens have been spotted across the universe.

Bernie Sanders sits on Saturn's rings.
(Image: © Saturn: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/CICLOPS/Kevin M. Gill; Sanders photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty)

After casually stopping by President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday (Jan. 20), Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont set out on a tour of the universe — sort of. 

OK, so the senator has not left Earth, but a viral photo of him bundled up in a bulky coat and wool mittens at the inauguration has prompted space fans with photo-editing skills to send Sanders to the moon, Mars, the International Space Station, a black hole, and even the "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" universes.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite "out-of-this-world" #SitWithBernie memes from around the web. 

The photo that launched 1,000 memes: Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. President on Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Sanders, a former presidential candidate who lost the Democratic nomination to Biden in 2020, said during his campaign that, if elected, he would publicly disclose any secret government information about UFOs

While he hasn't publicly expressed interest in going to space himself, his campaign website states that he "supports NASA's mission and is generally in favor of increasing funding for NASA."

Bernie in low Earth orbit

Bernie on the moon

Bernie across the solar system

Bernie rides with SpaceX

Bernie enters the sci-fi universe

Space adventures on Earth

