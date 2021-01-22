Bernie Sanders in space! These inauguration mitten memes are out of this world

After casually stopping by President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday (Jan. 20), Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont set out on a tour of the universe — sort of.

OK, so the senator has not left Earth, but a viral photo of him bundled up in a bulky coat and wool mittens at the inauguration has prompted space fans with photo-editing skills to send Sanders to the moon, Mars, the International Space Station, a black hole, and even the "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" universes.

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite "out-of-this-world" #SitWithBernie memes from around the web.

The photo that launched 1,000 memes: Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th U.S. President on Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Sanders, a former presidential candidate who lost the Democratic nomination to Biden in 2020, said during his campaign that, if elected, he would publicly disclose any secret government information about UFOs.

While he hasn't publicly expressed interest in going to space himself, his campaign website states that he "supports NASA's mission and is generally in favor of increasing funding for NASA."

Bernie in low Earth orbit

Stay tuned, the next @Space_Station spacewalks for @NASA_Astronauts are right around the corner! Apparently #BerniesMittens are already surveying the scene... #BernieMeme pic.twitter.com/8Pce3FjzvlJanuary 22, 2021

Meanwhile on the International Space Station pic.twitter.com/PwkFZj3SKUJanuary 22, 2021

Winner! Of all the @BernieSanders meme's this one got me. @NASA @SpaceX and even @ESA has gotta love this one. We gotta fund space, Bernie. #spacenerd pic.twitter.com/mLWHg6dKOTJanuary 21, 2021

Bernie on the moon

Bernie:Astronaut:Bernie: Oh, look who finally showed up.#BernieSanders [ 📷: NASA—Edited by @adlerplanet ] pic.twitter.com/thq9bWogbLJanuary 21, 2021

Today’s Happy came to me from @Espace_chante which ... of course due to its subject matter, made me laugh. Very cute! Hat/helmet off to the unknown original meme creator. Let’s all go to the Moon! Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/7mEdnFQ4I5January 22, 2021

Bernie across the solar system

Bernie Sanders, appropriately wearing mittens because it's cold on #Mars#BernieSandersMittens(h/t to @taber for the transparent Bernie PNG) pic.twitter.com/8MNjAM1aHCJanuary 20, 2021

I had to make one for Oumuamua. #BernieMeme pic.twitter.com/PUDTTnLxMDJanuary 21, 2021

We are not alone in the Solar System. @CassiniSaturn Huygens probe snapped a pic of 4 billion year old life on Saturn’s moon Titan.It’s cold out there.#bernie #nasa #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/Ncjs1OdycvJanuary 21, 2021

Bernie giving Curiosity welfare check #SpaceX https://t.co/fQj4z5E2iE pic.twitter.com/zOI1ywf23nJanuary 21, 2021

Bernie rides with SpaceX

Bernie when there’s a scrub #SpaceX https://t.co/GBC5mWNuFq pic.twitter.com/OW1Y8SBacGJanuary 21, 2021

You should enjoy the breathtaking view, Bernie! #berniesandersmeme Original video: https://t.co/Uw2lWAbSNb@elonmusk @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/JJFba9JCL9January 21, 2021

SpaceX's new prototype, BS1 performing a 420-foot-high test flight: pic.twitter.com/c0LSMTnQ5lJanuary 22, 2021

Bernie enters the sci-fi universe

“That’s no moon. It’s a space station.” - Bernie pic.twitter.com/QrodCDUoZ9January 22, 2021

Bernie has ventured to outer space a long time ago in a galaxy far far away... Bernie: "That's not the way, this is the way..." pic.twitter.com/CLb2MGOF0jJanuary 22, 2021

baby bernie pic.twitter.com/4NrvK3VrEkJanuary 22, 2021

2021: A Space Odyssey feat Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/cxfk7uIYBeJanuary 21, 2021

Our turn with Bernie memes. pic.twitter.com/ZfvkBMKX7dJanuary 21, 2021

We took Bernie Sanders with us on a journey through sci-fi. You can take the trip too by listening to our weekly podcast https://t.co/Q9sLjg8jps (Don't forget your mittens it's cold out in space)#BernieSanders #berniesmittens #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/nlGT53Luj5January 21, 2021

😂 😂 😂 Bernie ate them all up in his simple but sophisticated ensemble pic.twitter.com/i2LH1FjCjrJanuary 22, 2021

Space adventures on Earth

Bernie hanging on the @space_needle. pic.twitter.com/czVhBZxAUOJanuary 21, 2021

Bernie is having an out of this world time at Space Place 😉 pic.twitter.com/XSFyIj9LMNJanuary 21, 2021

We could not resist welcoming Bernie at RUAG Space, too! #BernieSandersMittens #FunFriday pic.twitter.com/Jtb0e4JjqFJanuary 22, 2021

