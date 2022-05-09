BBC announces Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who

We now know who will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the next Doctor Who as the BBC announces Ncuti Gatwa as the next leading star of the show.

Gatwa, who is best known for playing Eric in Netflix's "Sex Education," will be the first actor of color to play the iconic role. Whovians all over the world will be hoping the 29-year-old can bring similar success to the role when he becomes the 14th Doctor, especially with Russel T Davis being back at the helm as the showrunner.

The Rwandan-born Scottish actor will take over from Jodie Whittaker, who is the first woman to take on the role, after her final appearance which will come in the finale of a trio of specials, which will air in the Autumn of this year.

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWhoRead more here ➡️ https://t.co/KoxPmoNAdL pic.twitter.com/peKsH6gCjIMay 8, 2022 See more

Gatwa has already received three Bafta nominations for best male performance and has won a Scottish Bafta and a Rose d'Or for his performances in Sex Education. He also comes with a huge social media following, has lots of fans and is a popular actor with young adults in particular so he has the potential to be a successful appointment as the Timelord with two hearts and bring a new following to the show as well.

There's no hiding that the BBC has picked a young and talented actor who will bring a lot of energy to the role. Combining that with Russel T Davis' vision as the showrunner for Doctor Who, the long-running sci-fi show could see new popularity levels among viewers that it hasn't seen for years now.

