Apple TV+ delivers mindblowing new trailer for 'Foundation' sci-fi TV series

Long before Frank Herbert composed his masterful 1965 sci-fi novel, "Dune," and even longer still before George Lucas envisioned his space opera saga, "Star Wars," legendary author Isaac Asimov wrote his magnum opus called the "Foundation Trilogy."

This sprawling intergalactic narrative was published as a trio of Hugo Award-winning novels from 1951-1953 in the aftermath of World War II, after first being serialized as a collection of short stories in "Astounding Science Fiction" magazine. It tells the long compelling tale of the slow demise and eventual resurrection of a prosperous galactic empire in the far future.

Long thought to be nearly unfilmable due to its complexity and scope, an ambitious new small-screen adaptation of the "Foundation Series" is hurtling onto Apple TV+ this fall and the streaming service has just released a fresh trailer showcasing its epic subject matter.

Check out the impressive new preview above that sheds a brilliant light onto the grand scale of "Foundation's" mega-budget sets and special effects which could make this imaginative series the must-watch event of the autumn season.

First announced back in 2018, "Foundation" is being shepherded by showrunner David S. Goyer ("Blade," "Batman Begins"), and stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych.

Per Apple, this 10-episode series debuts its first three installments on Sept. 24, then subsequently every Friday thereafter, and will explore how a band of exiles endeavors to save all humanity and rebuild a fallen Imperium in the Milky Way.

