Watch the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' world premiere red carpet event live online tonight!

As we march ever closer to the mega-miniaturizations of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," avid fans can join in the gala red carpet world premiere online for free tonight (Feb. 6), courtesy of Marvel Studios.

As the latest entry in the juggernaut media empire known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this third "Ant-Man" flick directed by Peyton Reed officially arrives for its theatrical release on Feb. 17 and offers a somber sci-fi odyssey as our titular hero clashes with the villainous Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.

To participate in this virtual party hosted by Marvel Studios heralding the $200 million spectacle’s world premiere, fans are invited to tune in to the red carpet livestream affair from Los Angeles on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST/0100 GMT on Feb. 7). You can watch it live in the window above, but you may want to get caught up on everything we know about "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ahead of time.

Eager acolytes can view this superhero bash on Marvel.com (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), TikTok (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab)without ever having to appear in person in formal attire. Marvel promises numerous surprise guests for a true Hollywood kickoff and live on-air experience that will span cyberspace, from the infinite reaches of digital domains to all corners of social media’s omnipotent influence.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," as we've seen in recent trailers, picks up after the events that unfolded in 2018's "Avengers: Endgame" and continues the size-shifting story of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) with Scott's adult daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) now joining the family’s superhero legacy.

Marvel Studios kicks off the world premiere of "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" with a free livestream party on Feb. 6, 2023. (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Also sucked into the depths of the Quantum Realm to face Kang are Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Rounding out the stellar cast are Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" lands in theaters on Feb. 17.

