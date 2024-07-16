This nerve-rattling 'Alien: Romulus' trailer reminds us that 'fear is bigger in IMAX' (video)

Alien: Romulus I Bigger - YouTube Watch On

The birth of director Fede Álvarez' "Alien: Romulus" feature is inching ever closer to its Aug. 16, 2024 release date, and 20th Century Studios wants to ensure you're all aware of your opportunity to watch this bloody sci-fi horror unfold on the massive canvas of an immense IMAX screen in this latest promotional teaser.

Working closely with acclaimed director Ridley Scott on this interstellar fright fest set within the "Alien" universe as the seventh official installment, Álvarez ("Evil Dead," "Don’t Breathe") injected a raw, back-to-basics approach into the material that amplifies the suspense within the cramped corridors of an abandoned space station.

"Alien: Romulus'" taut, terrifying storyline plays out somewhere inside the 57-year gap between the pivotal events of "Alien" (1979) and "Aliens" (1986).

Here's the full plot description:

"The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful 'Alien' franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying lifeform in the universe."

This intense trailer up top contains a scattered array of fresh footage, including a wicked cocoon sequence complete with a stabbing spiked xenomorph tail and a lethal swarm of scuttling facehuggers on impregnation missions. "Gritty and grounded" was the cinematic approach employed throughout the production as Álvarez states in this newly revealed behind-the-scenes featurette below that offers up an intimate peek at the inner workings of the film and its practical effects.

The screenplay hails from Álvarez and his creative partner Rodo Sayagues, who seem to have tapped into the primal fear, existential dread, and xenophobic panic that has been a signature of the "Alien" franchise as it's stumbled along its evolution trajectory in a number of Hollywood sequels and prequels over the last 45 years.

Released by 20th Century Studios and produced by "Alien" masterminds Ridley Scott and Walter Hill in collaboration with Michael Pruss ("Boston Strangler"), "Alien: Romulus" stars Cailee Spaeny ("Pacific Rim: Uprising"), David Jonsson ("Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy"), Archie Renaux ("Shadow and Bone"), Isabela Merced ("The Last of Us"), Spike Fearn ("Aftersun"), and Aileen Wu.

"Alien: Romulus" lands in theaters and IMAX on Aug. 16, 2024.