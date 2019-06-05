1st 'Ad Astra' Trailer Hints at Interplanetary Action with Brad Pitt

A stunning first trailer for Brad Pitt's otherworldly adventure "Ad Astra" has finally been released, teasing a frantic race through the depths of space.
And…did we just see a space elevator?!
Pitt plays Roy McBride, an astronaut who travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. The trailer puts the movie's release on September 20.
According to the synopsis, his journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.
Director James Gray told Collider that the film will feature "the most realistic depiction of space travel that's been put in a movie." He's also described it as "Sorta like, if you got 'Apocalypse Now' and '2001' in a giant mash-up and you put a little [Joseph] Conrad in there."
"Ad Astra" means "to the stars" in Latin. It's often used as a shorthand for "Ad Astra per Aspera" (To the stars through difficulties).
The movie also stars Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland and Ruth Negga and will be released on Sept. 20, after a delay because of Disney's buyout of Fox.
- 'Terminator: Dark Fate' First Teaser Trailer Has Arrived
- Netflix's 'Lost in Space' Season 1 Now Available on Blu-ray/DVD: Here's Why to Watch
- 'For All Mankind' Trailer Teases Apple TV+ Alternate Space Race Series
Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.