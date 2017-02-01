Remembering the Apollo 1 Crew: 'Ad Astra Per Aspera' Exhibit in Pictures

NASA Honors Apollo 1 Astronauts in New Memorial

NASA

A new Apollo 1 tribute "Ad Astra Per Aspera" highlights the lives and careers of astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White II and Roger Chaffee whose lives were lost in a fire during a pre-launch test. The tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center opened Jan. 27, 2017, 50 years after the crew of three was lost. It features numerous items recalling the lives of the three astronauts. [50th Anniversary of Apollo 1 Fire: What NASA Learned from the Tragic Accident]

Apollo 1's Flawed Hatch on Display

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The three-piece hatch that was on the Apollo 1 spacecraft was displayed publicly for the first time at the new memorial on the 50th anniversary of the accident. Originally the hatch was designed to open inward, making it impossible for the astronauts to escape while the flames caused a rise in air pressure inside the capsule.

Apollo 1 Command Module

collectSPACE.com

The hatches from NASA's Apollo 1 command module are revealed in "Ad Astra Per Aspera," a new exhibit at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida dedicated to the memory of the Apollo 1 crew, Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee. [Read the full story.]

Gateway to Apollo 1 Exhibit

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Guests observe the gateway of the newly opened Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Grissom's Family

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Lowell Grissom, brother of Gus Grissom, observes areas of the newly opened Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Grissom's Family

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Lowell Grissom, brother of Gus Grissom, and Carly Sparks, granddaughter of Grissom, look at areas of the newly opened Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Chaffee's Family

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Martha Chaffee and Sheryl Chaffee, widow and daughter of astronaut Roger Chaffee, respectively, look at areas of the newly opened Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center opened Jan. 27, 2017.

Grand Opening

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Guests observe areas of the newly opened Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center opened Jan. 27, 2017.

Grand Opening

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center opened Jan. 27, 2017.

Launch Staff Badges

NASA/Kim Shiflett

A badge board and badges from launch support staff at Launch Complex 34 is observed inside the Apollo 1 tribute at the Apollo/Saturn V Center at NASA's Kennedy Space Center as it opened on Jan. 27, 2017.

Day of Remembrance Gathering at Kennedy Space Center

NASA/Kim Shiflett

Former astronaut Bob Cabana, director of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, speaks during the opening of the tribute exhibition to the Apollo 1 astronauts.