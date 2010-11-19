Trending

Eminent Astronomers Brian Marsden, 73, and Allan Sandage, 84, Die From Illnesses

By Science & Astronomy 

Astronomer Brian Marsden died Nov. 18, 2010, at the age of 73. He was the longtime director of the Minor Planet Center, a clearinghouse of information about comets and asteroids.
(Image: © Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics)

The astronomical

Brian Marsden

Marsden, who died

He specialized in

Marsden's work was

Among his many accomplishments, Marsden accurately predicted that Comet

Marsden also played

That proposal was

Marsden was born in

Allan Sandage

Cosmologist Allan

During the early

When Hubble died in

Even though Sandage

Sandage made seminal

Sandage led the

Sandage was born in

