Trending

Comet Pelted NASA Probe with Bits of Ice During Flyby

By Science & Astronomy 

Comet Pelted NASA Probe with Bits of Ice During Flyby
This photo from NASA's Deep Impact probe shows part of Comet Hartley 2’s nucleus, with the sun illuminating it from the right. Also visible is a distinct cloud of individual icy particles. The picture was taken on Nov. 4, 2010, the day the spacecraft made its closest approach to the comet.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/UMD [Full Story])

A NASA spacecraft

The Deep Impact

The spacecraft flew

"When we first

Fuzzy flakes

The snowstorm was

Hartley 2's jets

Most of the

"The biggest

But the ice chunks

"They're akin

This fluffiness

Since Deep Impact

Learning about

The new observations

For one thing,

But why Hartley 2

The flyby has given

"It has

Deep Impact will be

This is the second

  • Gallery:

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.