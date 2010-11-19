Comet Pelted NASA Probe with Bits of Ice During Flyby

This photo from NASA's Deep Impact probe shows part of Comet Hartley 2’s nucleus, with the sun illuminating it from the right. Also visible is a distinct cloud of individual icy particles. The picture was taken on Nov. 4, 2010, the day the spacecraft made its closest approach to the comet.
A NASA spacecraft
The Deep Impact
The spacecraft flew
"When we first
Fuzzy flakes
The snowstorm was
Hartley 2's jets
Most of the
"The biggest
But the ice chunks
"They're akin
This fluffiness
Since Deep Impact
Learning about
The new observations
For one thing,
But why Hartley 2
The flyby has given
"It has
Deep Impact will be
This is the second
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.